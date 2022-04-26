NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

toronto weather

Toronto Could Set A Record For The Most Delayed Spring In Over 29 Years & Here's Why

If the 6ix doesn't warm up soon, it could hit a 44-year record.

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto's lakefront on a cloudy day.

Toronto's lakefront on a cloudy day.

Swissmargrit | Dreamstime

Toronto has had a delayed start when it comes to typical spring weather this year, and there might soon be a record to prove it. Hooray?

According to Rachel Modestino, a meteorologist at The Weather Network, if the 6ix doesn't hit 20 degrees by May 3, this year will be the latest that the city has hit the temperature since 1993.

If Toronto doesn't heat up to 20 degrees or more by the first week of the month, there is the chance that the 6ix will break the city's all-time record for latest 20-degree day, which is, frankly, a milestone nobody wants.

According to TWN, the latest Toronto has reached the temperature is May 19, 1978, 44 years ago.

So, why is the 6ix so gosh darn cold? Some of it can be attributed to the breeze from Lake Ontario, which TWN states makes things feel chillier than in areas that are farther away from the lakes.

Of course, the weather can be fickle, so it's always possible that things will heat up in the last week of April, but experts seem to think it's unlikely.

"Next week will be a roll of the dice when it comes to 20°C weather, as we will need a well-timed sunny break with a southerly breeze to get it, but the odds are beginning to stack up against us," said Modestino.

Basically, it all comes down to how things shape up during the first week of May. So, fingers crossed, folks.

