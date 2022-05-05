Toronto's Weather Forecast Says It Could Finally Crack 20 C Next Week After Historic Delay
Here comes the sun.
Toronto has been robbed of warmth so many times this spring that the city has set a record. However, the 6ix could finally be in for some very overdue mild conditions next week.
According to The Weather Network, Toronto's best chance to hit 20 degrees, a marker it has yet to hit this season, will be on May 11, thanks to a pattern of clear skies, warmth and southerly winds.
The summery vibes will be the after-effect of what meteorologists call an Omega Block, which isn't as spooky as it sounds.
"This pattern forms when two low pressure regions sit on either side of a high pressure region, forming the shape of the Greek letter Omega," TWN reports. "The regions interlock like gears, resulting in a stalled-out weather pattern over North America and several days of possible 20-degree weather across Ontario."
At this point, the only thing that could stop Toronto from finally getting some early summer warmth would be some strong easterly winds.
The winds "act against" warmer weather as they whip off Lake Ontario, which is still cold from winter.
"Each easterly breeze delivers this chilly air directly to the Lakeshores. This hyper-local factor results in cooler temperatures in Toronto compared to inland regions a short distance away," TWN adds.
Thankfully, things seem to be in favour for Toronto to end up on the warmer side this time, but residents should probably cross their fingers, just in case.
Last month, it was reported that if Toronto didn't hit 20 degrees by May 3, which it didn't, it'd be the latest the city has reached the temperature since 1993.