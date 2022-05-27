NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

toronto weather

Toronto's Weather Forecast Predicts July-Like Temps Next Week & It'll Be Beach Day Vibes

Time for the islands.

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto Centre Island.

Toronto Centre Island.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Toronto may look gloomy right now, but it won't last. A pattern of sunshine and blistering temperatures are forecast to arrive early next week, and you might want to invest in some sunscreen.

According to The Weather Network, a high-pressure bridge is likely to build this weekend, bringing above-seasonal warmth to southern Ontario. And by "above-seasonal," they mean daytime highs hitting the 30-degree mark by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Yup, the end of May is going to be real sweaty. Stay hydrated, folks.

Now, Tuesday, May 31, will be the crown jewel of the week, with experts predicting a glorious 11 hours of sunlight and enough humidity to make things feel like a steamy 36-degrees outside.

Monday will get a less exciting 5 hours of sun. However, it will also feel 34-degrees out. So, it'll be sort of a lousy weather day.

But, the heat won't last long, with the temperatures dropping down to the low 20s next week. So, you'll want to find some time during the workweek to bask in the sun.

However, it will still be way better than what Ontarians will have to endure on Friday as an incoming pattern of isolated storms puts them at the mercy of severe conditions.

An untimely event that comes just days after a storm, that included a tornado, sent an Ontario town into a state of emergency.

So, in conclusion, this weekend will be a bit subpar, but early next week? That'll be downright tropical, friends. Just try not to get horribly sunburned.

