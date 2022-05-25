A Tornado Was Just Confirmed After Ontario's Storm & It Destroyed A Train Station (PHOTOS)
The town is still in a state of emergency.
Residents of southern Ontario were forced to contend with a powerful storm over the long weekend, with one township being left in a state of emergency.
According to The Weather Network, Uxbridge, a township in the Durham region, recorded an EF-2 tornado at around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday. The event left an over 4-kilometre path of destruction.
the tornado that ripped through uxbridge missed my work by less than a miles. 3 minutes up the road, buildings, homes & cars are gone pic.twitter.com/BsTqnxo1tS
— мн (@_mgnhrt) May 21, 2022
The tornado, reportedly travelling at a speed of 195km/h, caused extensive damage to York Durham Heritage Railway, a historic railway on which service began in 1871.
The storm left the heritage non-profit with thousands of dollars worth of damages, a cost it hopes to cover partly through crowd-funding donations.
Uxbridge just got hit by some bad weather. pic.twitter.com/drd4uXhNsk
— Stevan Lauriault (@LauriaultSteve) May 21, 2022
A GoFundMe for the train experience venue was set up by staff on Sunday with the goal of reaching $100,000.
The fundraiser, which has raised just over $7,000 so far, is asking for donations to help rebuild the station.
"Our mandate is to preserve and promote the heritage of Canadian railways of South-Central Ontario while providing historical experiences for our community and family," reads a statement on the fundraiser page.
On Wednesday, Mayor Dave Barton confirmed to Narcity that Uxbridge is still in a state of emergency, with crews working to provide the necessary services to residents.
"Our emergency responders and Municipal staff are focused on improving the situation on the ground and helping residents who require services," Barton wrote in a post. "I am grateful that peer Municipalities have provided building inspectors and other supports as we deal with this extended emergency."