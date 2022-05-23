People Were Stuck On A Ride At Canada's Wonderland During The Storm & It Looked Terrifying
They were stuck for around 30 minutes.
A deadly storm that hit Ontario and Quebec this weekend also had scary consequences for some guests at Canada's Wonderland who weren't quite able to dodge the bad weather in time.
In a video posted on TikTok on Sunday, May 22, Wonderland guests were shown starting to take shelter during the storm which hit on Saturday. However, the focus quickly turned to several people that appeared to be stuck on a ride as the wind and rain raged on around them.
The video shows just how quickly the weather changed, and the riders were reportedly stuck on the ride for 25 minutes in awful weather conditions.
"Oh my god, they're just stuck on it," one guest can be heard saying.
Grace Peacock, director of communications at Canada's Wonderland confirmed to Narcity at around 12:40 p.m., rides operation staff began to close rides due to the "sudden, severe thunderstorm" approaching the theme park.
"A power outage occurred shortly after and several rides, including the Behemoth roller coaster, halted with guests onboard. Ride operations and maintenance staff worked to evacuate guests as quickly and safely as possible," she said.
Guests were evacuated from the Behemoth around 30 minutes later, Peacock added. No injuries were reported.
Ontarians were warned that the storm could bring "large hail and gusty winds" to the province. It's believed to have killed at least eight people so far, according to CBC. At least five people were killed in Ontario due to being struck by a falling tree.
Tens of thousands of people have also been left without power and hydro companies have warned it will be a "multi-day restoration effort" to resolve the issues.
"The level of damage to our distribution system is simply beyond comprehension," Hydro Ottawa added.