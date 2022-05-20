NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario weather

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting Severe Thunderstorms & Large Hail Tomorrow

It could get a little messy.

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto during a thunderstorm.

Toronto during a thunderstorm.

Helen Filatova | Dreamstime

Ontario's weather could be a chaotic mix of blissful temperatures and storms this weekend, thanks to an incoming airmass that experts say will be, well, problematic.

The long weekend will kick off with some steamy temperatures and unusually summer-like humidity, which, of course, will create the perfect conditions for some thunders and torrential downpours.

Friday will be so sweaty that humidex values will float in the low to mid-30s for southern Ontario and cottage country, with a risk for thunderstorms in the southwest and Greater Toronto Area.

"A line of strong to severe thunderstorms are forecast to develop along this front late day and into the evening hours," TWN reports. "The biggest threats with storms that do develop will be large hail and gusty winds."

However, things won't really get messy until Saturday, when storms could reach severe levels with a possibility for large hail and damaging winds.

As a result, residents are being advised to keep a close watch on the weather to avoid getting caught in the conditions.

Saturday storm will hit along the Highway 401 corridor from Windsor through most of southern Ontario, with widespread thunderstorms likely developing due to an approaching cold front pressing into the warm and unstable air.

Sunday will fare slightly better, but arid conditions won't settle in until Monday, which will also be the chilliest day with temperatures expected to drop 2 to 5 degrees below seasonal, creating the possibility for frost in some areas.

Overall, the holiday will be a mixed bag for local weather, but there will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy some July vibes. Just don't count on consistency.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...