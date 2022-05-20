Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting Severe Thunderstorms & Large Hail Tomorrow
It could get a little messy.
Ontario's weather could be a chaotic mix of blissful temperatures and storms this weekend, thanks to an incoming airmass that experts say will be, well, problematic.
The long weekend will kick off with some steamy temperatures and unusually summer-like humidity, which, of course, will create the perfect conditions for some thunders and torrential downpours.
Friday will be so sweaty that humidex values will float in the low to mid-30s for southern Ontario and cottage country, with a risk for thunderstorms in the southwest and Greater Toronto Area.
"A line of strong to severe thunderstorms are forecast to develop along this front late day and into the evening hours," TWN reports. "The biggest threats with storms that do develop will be large hail and gusty winds."
However, things won't really get messy until Saturday, when storms could reach severe levels with a possibility for large hail and damaging winds.
As a result, residents are being advised to keep a close watch on the weather to avoid getting caught in the conditions.
Saturday storm will hit along the Highway 401 corridor from Windsor through most of southern Ontario, with widespread thunderstorms likely developing due to an approaching cold front pressing into the warm and unstable air.
Sunday will fare slightly better, but arid conditions won't settle in until Monday, which will also be the chilliest day with temperatures expected to drop 2 to 5 degrees below seasonal, creating the possibility for frost in some areas.
Overall, the holiday will be a mixed bag for local weather, but there will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy some July vibes. Just don't count on consistency.