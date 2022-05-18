This Toronto Patio Is Getting Tropical Summer Day Festivals & It’s Like Partying In Miami
The events will happen across five weeks.
A new festival series is hitting Toronto this summer, and you can spend your days like you're in the tropics. Unidos Festival is the city's "First Outdoor Tropical Miami Block Party" that will be taking place across five weekends.
The event will transform the massive, colourful patio, Rendezviews, into a party area featuring music, live performances, and food. Beginning May 22, the one-day festivals highlight local and international Latin artists including singers, DJs, and salsa bands.
This year, Rendezviews is offering two different food experiences, with The Ballroom hosting visitors on the west side and Selva + The Fifth Social Club on the east side.
You can indulge in pub fare on the west side, or enjoy a special summer menu curated by Chef Nuit on the east side.
Tickets for Unidos Festival are available online, and include admission only. As there is limited standing room, it's recommended that you reserve a picnic table as well, which can seat up to eight people.
The festivals will continue into October, so you can keep those tropical vibes going even after the summer ends. Rendezviews has lots of other festivities planned for this season, including a Wine Fest, sporting events, brunches, and more.
If you're looking for more tropical-inspired fun, check out this beach club pop-up that will whisk you away to Tulum. Or, visit some of these dreamy summer spots around the city that will make you feel like you're on a mini vacay.
Unidos Festival
Price: $32.09 + per person
When: Select days from May 22 to October 9, 2022
Address: 229 Richmond St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This tropical block party has Miami vibes and will run on select days throughout the season.