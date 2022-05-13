Toronto Is Getting A Luxurious Beach Pop-Up & You Can Brunch Like You're In Tulum
It comes with sand and tropical house DJs. 🏖️
A new pop-up is bringing a taste of Tulum to Toronto, so you won't have to go far if you're craving a tropical vacation this summer. Playa Patrón is a travelling beach club experience coming to Ashbridges Bay Park from July 7 to 10.
Presented by Patrón Tequila, the pop-up boasts sand, boozy drinks, and beach-themed festivities.
You can purchase a ticket for either the evening events or the 3-course brunch served on the weekend. The brunch is inspired by Tulum and is even created by renowned Tulum chef Cesar Castaneda. Tickets are $110.
There is a choice between the regular menu and a vegan menu. The regular menu includes dishes like Pork Belly & Xcatic Chile Tacos and Mexican crepes for dessert, while the vegan menu boasts Cured Watermelon & Passion Fruit Aguachile, Smoked Mango, and more. A boozy beverage is included with the experience.
At night, you can expect to enjoy vacay-worthy activities with deep tropical house DJs and Patrón cocktails. While there is no dinner service, you can make a reservation at the nearby Toronto Beach Club, which has partnered with the pop-up. Tickets for the night experience cost $25.
Guests are encouraged to wear "elegant tropical / beach attire", and since you will be walking on sand, be sure to put on appropriate shoes for the beach.
Tickets are available online, so if you're craving a mini escape to Tulum, then check this tropical pop-up out. The experience will also be making its way to Montreal, Calgary, and Vancouver this season.
There are several other spots around Toronto you can visit for all those beachy vibes, so you can spend your summer like one giant vacation.
