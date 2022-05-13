NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto events

Toronto Is Getting A Luxurious Beach Pop-Up & You Can Brunch Like You're In Tulum

It comes with sand and tropical house DJs. 🏖️

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Rending of beach club experience in Toronto, Ontario. Right: Table with drinks and tropical plants.

Rending of beach club experience in Toronto, Ontario. Right: Table with drinks and tropical plants.

Courtesy of Playa Patrón

A new pop-up is bringing a taste of Tulum to Toronto, so you won't have to go far if you're craving a tropical vacation this summer. Playa Patrón is a travelling beach club experience coming to Ashbridges Bay Park from July 7 to 10.

Presented by Patrón Tequila, the pop-up boasts sand, boozy drinks, and beach-themed festivities.

Rending of beach club experience in Toronto, Ontario.Rending of beach club experience in Toronto, Ontario.Courtesy of Playa Patrón

You can purchase a ticket for either the evening events or the 3-course brunch served on the weekend. The brunch is inspired by Tulum and is even created by renowned Tulum chef Cesar Castaneda. Tickets are $110.

There is a choice between the regular menu and a vegan menu. The regular menu includes dishes like Pork Belly & Xcatic Chile Tacos and Mexican crepes for dessert, while the vegan menu boasts Cured Watermelon & Passion Fruit Aguachile, Smoked Mango, and more. A boozy beverage is included with the experience.

Table with drinks and tropical plants.Table with drinks and tropical plants.Courtesy of Playa Patrón

At night, you can expect to enjoy vacay-worthy activities with deep tropical house DJs and Patrón cocktails. While there is no dinner service, you can make a reservation at the nearby Toronto Beach Club, which has partnered with the pop-up. Tickets for the night experience cost $25.

Guests are encouraged to wear "elegant tropical / beach attire", and since you will be walking on sand, be sure to put on appropriate shoes for the beach.

Tickets are available online, so if you're craving a mini escape to Tulum, then check this tropical pop-up out. The experience will also be making its way to Montreal, Calgary, and Vancouver this season.

There are several other spots around Toronto you can visit for all those beachy vibes, so you can spend your summer like one giant vacation.

Playa Patrón

Rending of beach club experience in Toronto, Ontario.

Courtesy of Playa Patrón

Price: $25 + per ticket

When: July 7 to 10, 2022

Address: 1561 Lakeshore Blvd. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Spend your day like you're on a tropical getaway at this Tulum-inspired beach club.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...