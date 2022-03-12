The 14 Best Restaurants In Toronto That Will Bring All Your Brunch Fantasies To Life
Locals shared their fave spots!
From creamy eggs Benedict to fluffy pancake stacks, brunch is undeniably one of the most delicious times of the week. If you're craving some morning eats, then look no further than these places in Toronto which locals say are worth checking out.
In an Instagram Q&A, we asked our readers for their favourite brunch spots in the city, and here's what they came up with. Warning — you're going to be hungry after reading about these places!
EGGSTATIC
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Brunch
Address: 1568 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This staple brunch spot in the city won't disappoint. With huge portions and an extensive menu, there's something for everyone here. The Biscoff Lotus Pancake is both Insta-worthy and delicious, and if you have a sweet tooth, then it's worth ordering.
Mildred's Temple Kitchen
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Brunch
Address: 85 Hanna Ave., Toronto, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Known for its Buttermilk Blueberry Pancakes, this brunch resto hits the spot. You can enjoy breakfast classics, pink mimosas, and more.
The Morning After
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Comfort food
Address: 88 Fort York Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Feeling a little rough after a night out? This is the restaurant to head to for the ultimate hangover brunch. Colourful lattes, exclusive cereal pancakes, and more satisfying dishes await.
Baro
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Latin
Address: 485 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Indulge in Latin-inspired brunch and mimosas every weekend at this spot, which has leafy decor and a gorgeous rooftop patio.
Maha's
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Egyptian
Address: 226 Greenwood Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a trip to Egypt at this family-run restaurant. Dig into dishes like Egyptian Falafel, Beleella (an Egyptian oatmeal), and the Cairo Classic, which comes with fava beans tomato feta, and more.
Starving Artist
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Brunch
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: You certainly won't be starving after a trip to this spot. The all-day brunch restaurant offers a range of food all served on waffles.
SCHOOL
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Brunch
Address: 70 Fraser Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: From the Krispy Crunchy French Toast to the Black N' Blue Flapjacks, this place is worth getting out of bed for.
Evviva
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Brunch
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: This chic restaurant serves all-day brunch in a colourful setting. You can get mimosa pitchers and drool-worthy dishes like Atlantic Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict.
Almond Butterfly
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Bakery, brunch
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: You don't have to miss out on pancakes and bagels if you're gluten free. This bakery and restaurant offers tons of gluten-free options as well as vegan dishes.
7 West Cafe
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Comfort food
Address: 7 Charles St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This cozy venue has been in the city for over 30 years, and the dreamy interior is the perfect place to enjoy your morning meal.
Cluny Bistro
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 35 Tank House Lane, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Nestled in the historic Distillery District, Cluny Bistro has tons of French dishes and a leafy patio. You can enjoy Baked Vanilla and Chocolate French Toast and Omelette Du Jour like you're in Paris on the weekends.
Smith
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 553 Church St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Boasting a gorgeous, rustic aesthetic, this French venue serves brunch on weekends, and you can get Benedicts, doughnuts, and more.
Lady Marmalade
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Global
Address: 265 Broadview Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you love eggs Benedict, then this spot is worth checking out. Serving seven different Bennys, including a mango Benedict and a build-your-own, Lady Marmalade is the perfect place to start your day.
Maison Selby
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 592 Sherbourne St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a fancy French brunch complete with Beef Tartare, Winter Spiced Waffles, and Pineapple Mules on the weekends at this place.