Only True Toronto Brunch Lovers Have Been To At Least 7 Of These 13 Spots
How many have you eaten at? 🍳
If you love nothing more than bottomless mimosas, stacks of pancakes, and endless coffee, then you've likely tried a bunch of these brunch spots in Toronto.
The city has so many delicious places to go for a morning meal but only true brunch lovers have been to at least seven of these 13 popular spots. How many can you check off the list?
Old School
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: American, comfort food
Address: 800 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Get ready for big servings of comfort food for brunch at this popular spot. From eggs benny to mac and cheese, you won't leave here hungry. The blueberry hill pancakes are an "Old School legend" and are worth trying.
Lady Marmalade
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Brunch
Address: 265 Broadview Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy all-day breakfast at this Toronto restaurant. The menu has tons of options including a variety of eggs Benedict like the mango benny and pulled pork benny.
OEB Breakfast Co.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Brunch
Address: 125 E Liberty St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This recently-opened spot has endless brunch dishes and you can enjoy them in an egg-inspired dining room. From mimosa flights to breakfast carbonara, you can order some truly unique dishes here.
Evviva
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Brunch
Address: 25 Lower Simcoe St.,Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can choose from so many brunch options at this restaurant and there are tons of vegan dishes too. It's a good spot for a boozy brunch as you can order cocktail pitchers for the table.
Oretta
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Dig into an Italian-style brunch at this upscale spot. Oretta has dishes like avocado toast, steak and eggs, and more as well as bottomless mimosas.
MIA Brunch Bar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Brunch
Address: 2140 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Say hello to crunchy French toast, smoked salmon omelettes, and chicken Belgian waffles at this venue. MIA also offers limited-time specials like Mini Egg hot cocoa and spiced fluffy pumpkin pancakes.
Pasaj
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Turkish
Address: 1100 Queen St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can have an "Istanbul experience" while brunching at this spot. The menu consists of dishes like shakshouka and fluffy stacked pancakes.
Insomnia
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Global comfort food
Address: 563 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: From citrus-spiked French toast to steak and eggs, this restaurant serves up all sorts of brunch delights.
Fuwa Fuwa
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Pancake lovers will want to take a trip to this spot. The venue boasts the fluffiest Japanese pancakes with all sorts of unique toppings and you can bite into pillowy stacks for a drool-worthy brunch experience.
The Morning After
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Brunch
Address: 88 Fort York Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This spot is the perfect hangover cure and you can order colourful cereal lattes. Some unique dishes include red velvet pancakes and blueberry and brie waffle sandwiches.
School
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: American
Address: 70 Fraser Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This spot features a sweet menu with dishes like krispy krunchy French toast and apple crumble cakes and a savoury menu with dishes like golden hash brown poutine and a bacon cheddar burger.
Fox on John
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: British
Address: 106 John St. #3, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant claims to have "the best brunch in Toronto" and features truffled eggs, smoked salmon omelette, and more. You can also enjoy bottomless mimosas with $2 refills.
Eggstatic
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Brunch
Address: 1568 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can indulge in huge portions at this Toronto spot. The menu offers croissant sandwiches, Belgian waffles, and Biscoff Lotus pancakes.