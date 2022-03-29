Toronto’s New Brunch Spot Serves Boozy Mimosa Flights & Here’s A First Look (PHOTOS)
You can get next-level dishes like breakfast carbonara.
Get cracking Toronto, because a new brunch spot just opened, and you'll want to try out. OEB Breakfast Co. is an award-winning brunch emporium by Head Chef Mauro Martina that's launching its first Toronto location on March 28.
Located in Liberty Village, the 2,720-square-foot venue boasts a bright and airy dining room and a menu brimming with elevated plates. With roots in Calgary, the restaurant is bringing its unique brunch experience to the 6ix, and you can try a variety of classic and contemporary dishes.
"Our morning meals deserve the same chef-inspired artistry and passion that Torontonians have come to expect from a dining experience," Martina said in a press release. "We’re bringing innovation to the breakfast table with creations that will change our guest perception of what breakfast can be."
From decadent crepes to loaded breakfast poutines, OEB has something for everyone, and here's a first look at what you can expect when visiting this spot.
The Space
Nestled in the heart of Liberty Village, OEB welcomes visitors into a sun-lit dining space, and there's no question what kind of cuisine is served here. The "egg-inspired" decor exudes brunch vibes, and you'll be hungry as soon as you step inside.
Interior of OEB Breakfast Co.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
With a soaring ceiling and window-filled walls, the lofty dining room allows you to enjoy your meal while bathed in natural light. The area is scattered with tables and curved, booth-style seats reminiscent of a '50s diner.
Interior of OEB Breakfast Co.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Pops of red, light blue, and yellow add some liveliness to the atmosphere, and the exposed brick walls and pipes give off a rustic, laid-back feel.
Massive, egg-shaped light fixtures with a rooster suspended in the middle hang from the ceiling, and a wall of glowing eggshells spells out the name "OEB."
Interior of OEB Breakfast Co.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The lengthy bar area is the perfect place to enjoy one of the brunch cocktails. With views of the open-concept kitchen, you can get a behind-the-scenes look at the breakfast operation as you sip.
Bar area at OEB Breakfast Co.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
During the warmer months, you'll be able to brunch outdoors on the giant 40-seat patio, and it doesn't get better than sunshine with a side of mimosas.
The Food
Let's talk about the most important aspect — the food. OEB brings all the classic brunch dishes to the table, as well as some totally unique twists and modern features you might not expect to find on a traditional breakfast menu.
With a focus on fresh, seasonal ingredients, you can dig into elevated fare for a reasonable price. You can expect to find ingredients like duck, lobster, black truffle, and caviar.
Breakfast Poutine.Courtesy of OEB Breakfast Co.
One of the highlights of the menu is the range of breakfast poutines. You can experience this Canadian delicacy in a new way with toppings like short rib, sesame soy Ahi tuna, sous-vide duck confit, and Maritime lobster.
If eggs Benedict is the way to your heart, then this spot has you covered with some upscale versions of this classic dish. Wild blue crab and butternut squash are just some of the options available.
Eggs Benedict. Courtesy of OEB Breakfast Co.
Along with scrambles and breakfast sandwiches, you can find some totally unexpected items that will take your meal to the next level. The gnocchi breakfast carbonara comes with double smoked bacon, brown butter hollandaise, and a glistening raw yolk in the centre, and it's like a little taste of Italy.
Gnocchi Breakfast Carbonara. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The pierogies and duck are another unique item worth trying, and you can dig into hand-pinched pierogies topped with duck confit, raspberry vinaigrette, sunny side eggs, and hardwood smoked bacon.
Pierogies & Duck.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
If you're craving something sweet, look no further than the "Do Not Even Go There" crêpe. Despite its name, you should definitely go there, because this crêpe is stuffed with fruit and custard, and is topped with mounds of whipped cream, pistachios, and warm maple syrup.
"Do Not Even Go There." Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The Drinks
It's just not brunch without mimosas, and not only does OEB offer several different flavours of this famed morning drink, it also serves flights of it. The flight comes with four fizzy beverages to start the day off right.
Mimosa flight. Courtesy of OEB Breakfast Co.
There are other boozy options including hard iced tea and Aperol Spritz, as well as a selection of beer and wine. Or, you can order a specialty coffee like the Irish cream coffee.
Fruit smoothies and fresh juices are also available, and you can have dessert first by ordering the whipped-cream topped hot chocolate.
Get ready to brunch like never before at this delicious new restaurant in Toronto.
OEB Breakfast Co.
Interior of OEB Breakfast Co.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Breakfast
Address: 125 E. Liberty St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new brunch spot boasts upscale dishes and egg-inspired decor.