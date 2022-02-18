Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
best brunch spots in toronto

This Toronto Bar Serves Giant Brunch Towers & Bottomless Mimosas Under A Canopy Of Leaves

You can brunch in a tropical paradise. 🌺

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
This Toronto Bar Serves Giant Brunch Towers & Bottomless Mimosas Under A Canopy Of Leaves
Courtesy of Lobby

You can take your Sunday mornings to the next level, quite literally, at this boozy brunch spot in Toronto.

Lobby, a Latin-inspired restaurant on Queen Street West, serves an epic Sunday brunch complete with towers of food.

The breakfast towers are available for two to four people, and can be up to three levels tall, so you'll want to bring your appetite. The towers come loaded with a feast of avocado toast, bagel n' lox, hash browns, sausage, fried apple pie, fresh fruit, and more.

Courtesy of Lobby

Other brunch offerings include a breakfast plate for one (which comes with Japanese pancakes), avocado toast, and fresh shucked oysters.

Of course, no brunch is complete without mimosas, and you can order a bottomless mimosa to go along with your meal as well as other boozy drinks like the Madhatter and Mr. Wonderful. Or, you can make your mimosa even boozier by ordering the Stronglady Mimosa with Cointreau and Prosecco.

Courtesy of Lobby

The interior of the restaurant will make you feel like you're brunching in a tropical oasis. The ceiling is filled with a canopy of leaves and flowers, and the pastel walls and comfy plush furniture make it the perfect spot to snap some photos for Instagram, too.

If brunch just isn't your thing, the venue also serves dinner, buck-a-shuck oysters on Thursdays, and upscale cocktails as well.

Next time you're craving a Sunday feast, take your day off to new heights with one of these epic breakfast towers.

Lobby

Lobby

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Latin

Address: 1032 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Indulge in a giant breakfast feast at this dreamy spot.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

toronto restaurants

Toronto's New Film-Inspired Resto Serves Sizzling Hotpot & It's Like A Whole Other World

It's the brand's first North American location.

Courtesy of Shu Kingdom General Hotpot, @jenzthefoodie | Instagram

You can feast like you're in a whole other world at this new restaurant in Scarborough.

Shu Kingdom General Hotpot is a Chinese restaurant offering authentic dishes in a unique, film-inspired environment.

Keep ReadingShow less
toronto restaurants

Toronto's New Wine Bar Also Serves Coffee & You Can Get Free Donuts On Opening Day

The venue serves pastries, unique treats, and more.

Courtesy of GoodGood

A new place for coffee, lunch, drinks, and more is coming to Toronto, and you can score some free goodies on opening day.

GoodGood, a local commerce company, is launching a wine bar and café in St. Lawrence, and it will be ready to welcome visitors on February 24.

Keep ReadingShow less

An Enchanted Wizard's Bar Is Popping Up In Toronto & You Can Brew Boozy Potions

Tickets are already on sale! 🧙

Courtesy of Hidden Media Network

Something magical is brewing in Toronto, and you don't need a Hogwarts acceptance letter in order to go.

The Wizard's Den, an immersive pop-up bar by Hidden is coming to a top-secret location in Toronto this spring. Running from May 4 to 29, the experience will whisk you into a world of enchantment where you can live out your witchiest dreams.

Keep ReadingShow less
hamilton restaurants

This Heart-Filled Diner Near Toronto Lets You Brunch Like Cupid All Month Long (PHOTOS)

You can watch nostalgic movies while you feast. ❤️

Courtesy of Electric Diner

You'll definitely be feeling the love at this old-school diner near Toronto this month.

Electric Diner, a retro eatery in Hamilton, has gone all-out for Valentine's Day, and you'll feel as though you've stepped into Cupid's kitchen.

Keep ReadingShow less