This Toronto Bar Serves Giant Brunch Towers & Bottomless Mimosas Under A Canopy Of Leaves
You can brunch in a tropical paradise. 🌺
You can take your Sunday mornings to the next level, quite literally, at this boozy brunch spot in Toronto.
Lobby, a Latin-inspired restaurant on Queen Street West, serves an epic Sunday brunch complete with towers of food.
The breakfast towers are available for two to four people, and can be up to three levels tall, so you'll want to bring your appetite. The towers come loaded with a feast of avocado toast, bagel n' lox, hash browns, sausage, fried apple pie, fresh fruit, and more.
Other brunch offerings include a breakfast plate for one (which comes with Japanese pancakes), avocado toast, and fresh shucked oysters.
Of course, no brunch is complete without mimosas, and you can order a bottomless mimosa to go along with your meal as well as other boozy drinks like the Madhatter and Mr. Wonderful. Or, you can make your mimosa even boozier by ordering the Stronglady Mimosa with Cointreau and Prosecco.
The interior of the restaurant will make you feel like you're brunching in a tropical oasis. The ceiling is filled with a canopy of leaves and flowers, and the pastel walls and comfy plush furniture make it the perfect spot to snap some photos for Instagram, too.
If brunch just isn't your thing, the venue also serves dinner, buck-a-shuck oysters on Thursdays, and upscale cocktails as well.
Next time you're craving a Sunday feast, take your day off to new heights with one of these epic breakfast towers.
Lobby
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Latin
Address: 1032 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Indulge in a giant breakfast feast at this dreamy spot.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.