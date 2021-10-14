Trending Tags

This Restaurant Near Toronto Serves Drool-Worthy Brunch Towers With A View

This brunch is literally next-level. 🍳

This Restaurant Near Toronto Serves Drool-Worthy Brunch Towers With A View
@ceciliaxxl | Instagram, @dinewithalice | Instagram

You can take your brunch obsession to new heights at this spot near Toronto. Next Door Restaurant is located in the heart of charming Unionville, and it serves giant brunch towers filled with all sorts of morning treats.

Situated along the Rouge River, the venue boasts views of the fall colours and historic architecture that can be enjoyed from both inside and outside.

The brunch towers are a twist on a traditional seafood tower. Available for two or four people, they come loaded with chili scrambled eggs, double smoked bacon, lamb sausage, buttermilk pancakes, and more.

Other popular brunch dishes include duck confit pancakes and avocado toast. You can expect the menu to change seasonally in order to incorporate the freshest local foods.

The restaurant also features an elevated patio with river views that's open during the warmer months. Next time you're in the mood for some brunching, you can treat yourself to two whole levels of food.

Next Door Restaurant

Price: $50+ per brunch tower

Cuisine: Canadian seasonal

Address: 139 Main St., Unionville, ON

Why You Need To Go: Indulge in a full-out brunch tower at this picturesque restaurant near Toronto.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

