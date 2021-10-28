This Restaurant Near Toronto Has A Glowing Dome Village & It's A Magical Place To Dine
You can even roast s'mores on the patio.
Colder weather is on the way, but that doesn't mean you have to say goodbye to patio dates. This restaurant near Toronto has cozy domes, and they are the most magical place to enjoy a meal.
The Village Biergarten has brought back its glowing domes for a second year. Located just over an hour from Toronto in St. Jacobs Village, the transparent structures have tables inside and are heated so you won't feel the cold.
You can book one for up to eight people, and there is currently no cost to book, although a minimum spend may be implemented in the future.
The restaurant just launched its new menu as well, and it includes dishes like curry chicken nachos, a falafel burger, and fish tacos.
You can even roast your own s'mores on the patio for a sweet end to the evening. Reservations can be made online and begin November 2.
The Village Biergarten Domes
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Pub fare
Address: 1381 King St. North, St. Jacobs, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a meal in a magical glowing dome at this spot near Toronto.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.