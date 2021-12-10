Trending Tags

This Restaurant Near Toronto Has Waterfront Snow Globes With Views Of A Glowing Bridge

You can dine in a mini winter wonderland.

@dandakinmedia | Instagram, @romalak | Instagram

This restaurant near Toronto has a magical winter dining experience that will make you actually want to sit outside in the snow.

Taris on the Water is an upscale American bistro in Welland, Ontario.

Located right along the Welland Canal, the venue boasts gorgeous views of the water as well as Bridge 13.

In 2018, the restaurant launched enchanting winter dining domes that sit right along the water, and they're back for another year.

You can sit inside a cozy snow globe-like structure and enjoy a meal while gazing over the canal. The domes are decked out in charming decor and have electric fireplaces to keep you warm.

The menu includes a variety of dishes like burgers, pasta, and salads, as well as treats like sticky toffee pudding for dessert.

At night, the bridge is illuminated with an array of colours, making the experience extra magical.

The domes are open until the end of April and reservations can be made over the phone. There is no extra cost to book one, but the restaurant does ask for a minimum spend of $100.

Taris on the Water Dining Domes

Price: 💸💸-💸💸💸

Cuisine: American

Address: 25 W. Main St., Welland, ON

Why You Need To Go: Dine in a magical snow globe overlooking a canal and illuminated bridge.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

