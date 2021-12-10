This Restaurant Near Toronto Has Waterfront Snow Globes With Views Of A Glowing Bridge

Snowshoe at Tobermory's Grotto
Price: $7.90+ per person
Address: Cyprus Lake Road, Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: This picturesque view of clear blue waters and rock formations has tourists flock in the summer but is a quieter winter wonderland to experience come winter.
Tube down Chicopee Hill
Price: $18+ per person
Address: 1600 River Rd. E., Kitchener, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can rent tubes and race your friends down one of Ontario's best tubing hills. Lanes are kept snowy and smooth for a fun winter ride. Book ahead of time as spots do fill up!
Snowshoe over a suspension bridge
Price: $23+ per person
Address: 260 Scenic Caves Rd., Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: It's a beautiful winter trail on a mountain top, with a view like no other! A snowshoe along southern Ontario's longest suspension bridge needs to be added to your winter bucket list.
Photograph the frozen Niagara Falls
Price: Free
Address: Niagara Parkway, Nagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: As one of Canada's seven wonders, Niagara Falls is an iconic view, made even more special with the ice and crystallizing water.
Admire frozen waterfalls in Hamilton
Price: $11 per vehicle
Address: 900 Wilson St. E., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: The city of Hamilton is home to over 100 waterfalls, with Tiffany Falls being one of the biggest, and it is incredibly stunning when frozen
Go winter camping in Killarney Provincial Park
Price: $42+
Address: 960 Hwy 637, Killarney, ON
Why You Need To Go: Whether you bring your own tent, sleep in a yurt or choose a rustic cabin, Killarney Provincial Park is full of peaceful winter views, hiking and snowshoe trails and clear night skies.
Skate along the Rideau Canal
Price: Free
Address: Rideau Canal, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is the world's largest outdoor skating rink and a UNESCO world heritage site that's 7.8 kilometres long, winding through the heart of Ottawa.
Cross-country ski at Kawartha Nordic
Price: $9+ per person
Address: 7107 Hwy 28, North Kawartha, ON
Why You Need To Go: With professionally groomed lanes, Kawartha Nordic offers skiing, snowshoe and skating trails. If you don't have your own equipment they have some available to rent.
Be in awe at the Lake Superior Ice Caves
Price: Free
Address: Various spots along Lake Superior near Sault Ste. Marie, ON
Why You Need To Go: As waves hit the cold shores of Lake Superior, they slowly freeze and turn into unique formations of ice caves. This natural phenomenon is becoming rarer as our climate changes, so seeing them would truly be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Experience Winterlude in Ottawa
Price: Free
Address: Sparks Street & Rideau Canal, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Each February, Ottawa and Gatineau host an epic winter carnival full of Canadian treats, ice sculpture competitions, a snow playground and many events both indoor and outdoor. Tourists flock each year for this celebration of Canadian winter and history.
Relax at an outdoor Nordic spa
Price: TBA
Address: 4015 Cochrane St., Whitby, ON
Why You Need To Go: While Ontario has a number of thermal spas, a new Nordic spa village is coming soon, featuring several outdoor pools, eight saunas, a saltwater floatation pool, three restaurants, relaxation areas and fire pits. It will be open year-round but is sure to be a mystical experience when surrounded by fresh snow.
Winter hike at Balls Falls
Price: $8+
Address: 3292 Sixth Ave., Lincoln, ON
Why You Need To Go: Here you can follow a trail that feels like you've hopped into Narnia in the winter.
Go skiing at Blue Mountain
Price: $38+
Address: 190 Gord Canning Dr., Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: The largest ski hill in Ontario, featuring over 40 runs, is a complete winter getaway. There is a picturesque winter village to enjoy après-ski, with shops and restaurants.
Skate at Nathan Philips Park
Price: Free
Address: 100 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The epitome of winter magic in the city, the Nathan Philips Square skating rink is free to enjoy, surrounded by twinkly lights and with snack options close by.
