The Elora Mill's Dining Experience Lets You Eat In A Snow Globe Along A Frozen Gorge

Major Narnia vibes ❄️

The Elora Mill's Dining Experience Lets You Eat In A Snow Globe Along A Frozen Gorge
@lah_massafera | Instagram, @elora_mill | Instagram

You don't have to wander through a wardrobe in order to get a taste of Narnia this winter.

The Elora Mill has launched glowing dining domes along the gorge, and it will whisk you away to a snowy fantasy land.

The historic limestone mill has been around for over 175 years, and it now serves as a hotel and spa. The venue first launched its dining globes during the pandemic due to indoor dining restrictions.

Now, the magical globes have returned for a second year, and you can enjoy views of the frosty gorge during the day and the twinkling stars at night.

The structures are heated and are filled with cozy throws and furs. The full menu can be enjoyed inside, and you can indulge in dishes like roasted beef tenderloin and dark chocolate fondant.

As there is high demand, the Mill can't guarantee seating in the globes, but they are available for evening rentals from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. for $350.

Elora Mill Domes

Price: 💸💸💸

When: Until spring

Address: 77 West Mill St., Elora, ON

Why You Need To Go: This winter dining experience is nothing short of magical and comes with incredible views.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

