This Ontario Restaurant Lets You Brunch In Snowy Bubbles With Views Of Georgian Bay

There's even a yurt you can rent!

Trestle Brewing Company | Handout

This Ontario restaurant isn't letting the cold put an end to patio season. Trestle Brewing Company in Perry Sound has magical dining Bubbles where you can enjoy a feast in the snow.

The venue first opened the Bubbles in November 2020 in order to offer outdoor seating during restrictions. Each structure is heated so you can stay cozy while you enjoy your meal, but it's recommended to wear layers, as it can still get chilly.

As you dine, you can enjoy views of the frosty Seguin River, historic CPR Trestle Bridge, and Georgian Bay.

Trestle Brewing Company | Handout

The full menu, which changes seasonally, can be enjoyed in the Bubbles, and you can even order brunch on Sundays.

The restaurant also has a traditional Mongolian Yurt that seats up to 10 people for a totally unique dining experience. The Bubbles will be open until about the end of March, and reservations for up to eight people can be made online.

Starting in mid-January, the venue will be offering their Taste of Ontario fine dining menu in the yurt and Bubbles.

You can indulge in a seven-course prix fixe meal featuring local Ontario ingredients and drinks. Details will be available on the website in January, so stay tuned!

Trestle Brewing Company Bubbles

Trestle Brewing Company | Handout

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Seasonal

Address: 9 Great North Rd., Parry Sound, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy meals and Sunday brunch in magical snowy Bubbles at this spot.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

