9 Spots in Ontario Where You Can Have A Romantic Winter Dinner In A Private Snow Globe
Dine in the snow under sparkles and starlight. ❄️
Snow globe domes are popping up at restaurants and events across Ontario, and they will have you begging to sit on an outdoor patio this winter.
You can feel the magic of the season and grab a meal with someone you love inside one of these private snow globe chalets.
Snow Globes at Hockley
Price: $149+ per person
When: October 28, 2021 - March 27, 2022
Address: 793522 Mono 3rd Line, Mono, ON
Why You Need To Go: Treat yourself to a five-course farm-to-table dinner with wine pairings and a magical ambiance of twinkly lights, cozy blankets and a heater. Reservations are available Thursday through Sunday. Snow globe domes hold up to six people.
Muskoka Ice Caves
Price: $250+ per person
Address: 1050 Paignton House Rd., Minett, ON
Why You Need To Go: This two-hour dining experience takes place in a cozy dome, nestled on Lake Rousseau. Lights sparkle above you as you enjoy a meal fresh off the grill.
Elora Mill Snow Globes
Price: $350+ per evening
Address: 77 Mill St. W., Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: Feast on a menu of creative, locally sourced dishes, next to the Grand River in a private snow globe. Globes are heated and hold up to four people. Reservations cannot be guaranteed, they will do their best to accommodate.
Tammies Place Snow Globe Dinner
Price: $20+ per person
Address: 83 Mississauga St. W., Orillia, ON
Why You Need To Go: Tammies is offering a special three-course meal and festive holiday cocktail menu for the magical outdoor dining experience. Call to reserve your spot!
The Village Biergarten
Price: Free with orders from the menu
Address: 1381 King St. N., St. Jacobs, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can reserve an intimate dining dome on an outdoor patio, for their second year. You can even roast marshmallows inside, on a mini fire. Domes are heated and hold up to eight people for dining.
Holiday Sparkle Dome Rentals
Price: $25+ per dome per hour
When: Dinner December 9-11 and December 16-18, 2021
Address: Lamoureaux Park, 100 Water St., Cornwall, ON
Why You Need To Go: Dine and play games in a sparkly dome at Cornwall's Holiday Sparkle Festival. Each snow globe dome has its own unique decor.
The Wine Dome Lounge
Price: $20+ dome rental fee
When: Open as of November 1, 2021
Address: 4020 Locust Ln., Beamsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sip on wine by the glass or flight from Fielding Estate Winery, accompanied by charcuterie or cheese plates. Enjoy the forest and vineyard surroundings. Reservations are for 1.5 hours, and up to six guests maximum.
Winterfest Dome Dining
Price: $129.99+ per person
When: November 2021 to late March 2022
Address: 6080 Fallsview Blvd., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Have a locally inspired meal in a sparkling snow globe dome at the Old Stone Inn hotel in Niagara. The historic courtyard is speckled with private dining globes as part of the Winterfest event.
Taris On The Water
Price: $100+ minimum spend
When: Until the end of April 2022
Address: 25 W. Main St., Welland, ON
Why You Need To Go: This upscale bistro and steakhouse offer views of the Welland Canal made even more magical in your own transparent chalet.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.