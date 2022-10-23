9 Ontario Wineries With Cozy Heated Patios So You Can Keep Sipping Into The Next Season
Fall and winter are going to heat up.🍷
If you're still dreaming about sipping wine outdoors while enjoying vineyard views, you can hit up a heated winery patio during the fall and winter seasons.
Ontario has a ton of picturesque wineries serving a variety of boozy grape juice and these nine have heated outdoor spaces so you can extend patio season.
If you sit by a crackling fire, cozy by a heater or dine in a magical dome at these Ontario wineries.
Burning Kiln Winery
Price: $10 for flights of 3 wines
Address: 1709 Front Rd., St Williams, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can sit by a crackling fire as fall turns into winter while sipping wine flights. There are about 10 fire pits and fire bowls spread out on this winery patio and each has space for four to six guests.
Two Sisters Vineyard
Price: No reservation fee
When: Starting November 5, 2022
Address: 240 John Street E., Niagara on the Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: This winery's Fire and Frost experience allows you to sip a glass of wine and eat light fare by a warm fire pit on the Terrace or on the heated Veranda.
Konzelmann Estate Winery
Price: $35 per person
Address: 1096 Lakeshore Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can gather with friends around a private fire table during this winery's Fall Flights Outdoor Experience. You'll relax in Muskoka chairs inside an enclosed patio area as you sample wines paired with seasonal snacks.
Norman Hardie Winery
Price: No reservation fee
When: Starting October 31, 2022
Address: 1152 Greer Rd., Wellington, ON
Why You Need To Go: Some fire pits are scattered around the outdoor patio throughout the year if you need a moment to warm up. Come November you can sit around a campfire as you sip. The upper patio will have six fires and you can also borrow a blanket to keep cozy.
180 Estate Winery
Price: $15 for flights of 4 wines
Address: 4055 Nineteenth St., Jordan Station, ON
Why You Need To Go: This winery has a covered patio that becomes completely enclosed during the fall and winter. You can cuddle up on a couch with a blanket as heaters keep you toasty. There is also a fire pit that guests can reserve.
Fielding Estate Winery
Price: $20 reservation fee
When: Starting November 5, 2022
Address: 4020 Locust Ln., Beamsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can dine in a heated globe surrounded by beautiful vineyard views this fall and winter. You'll need to reserve a spot in one of the many domes before sipping wine and eating charcuterie. The booking is for 1.5 hours and up to six guests.
Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery
Price: $15+ for a tasting experience
Address: 1074 Cranberry Rd., Bala, ON
Why You Need To Go: This farm winery has a number of seasonal activities. If you want warm up after the fall cranberry plunge or winter skating rink, there are fire pits on the patio. The patio is open year-round so you can enjoy a cheese plate with your flights.
Stoney Ridge
Price: $20 reservation fee
When: Thursday through Sunday
Address: 3201 King St., Vineland, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can hang out in a Muskoka chair as you sip wine by a crackling campfire. Groups of up to six people can reserve the fire pit for about an hour. Wine and charcuterie are available to buy and enjoy as well as s'mores kits.
Coffin Ridge
Price: No reservation fee
When: Reservations available starting October 25, 2022
Address: 599 448 Concession Rd. 2 N., Annan, ON
Why You Need To Go: Cozy domes have started popping up on this winery patio and a total of seven will be set up for guests to enjoy by the end of October. Reservations are recommended and can be made for up to six people. You can sip wine in a clear globe as you admire the surrounding nature.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other legal substances. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.