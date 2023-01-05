This Ontario Skating Trail Glides Around A Cranberry Bog & You Can Sip Wine By A Campfire
There are torch-lit evening skates.⛸🍷
This magical skating trail in Ontario is reopening this winter and you can glide by evergreens around a trail of frozen cranberries.
Muskoka Lakes Farm and Winery in Bala has a 1.2-kilometre ice trail and there are special torch-lit event nights where you can skate under the stars once the ice is open for the season.
There are other winter activities including snowshoe trails and heated patio areas where you can warm up with glasses of wine and seasonal treats.
The outdoor skating trail is a loop so you can glide around as many times as you wish through an enchanting winter scene. Once open for the season, the ice loop will be available Thursday through Tuesday and admission starts at $15 per adult. Skate rentals are available for a half-day.
The evening skating event Light The Night is back on Saturdays starting at 6:00 p.m., weather permitting. You'll be able to glide along the illuminated ice loop come nightfall when the trail is lined with glowing torches. The first event is scheduled for January 14, as long as the weather cooperates, and tickets are $28.
Private rinks will be available to rent if you want to play hockey or simply have a private skating space. You can also rent snowshoes and go on a winter adventure along snow-covered forest trails.
There are communal campfires by the ice where you can warm up, as well as other firepits to rent by the skating trail and snowshoe trail. You can grab food from the café takeout window and enjoy it by the crackling fire. There are propane heaters on the patio or you can sip on a flight in the covered Canoe Porch that also has heaters.
There is no need to book glasses of wine or food items from the café ahead of your visit, but it's a good idea to book online if you have a specific wine tasting in mind. The Bog to Bottle Tour, for example, includes a guided walk and wine tasting or you can order cheese fondue and wine on the patio (which must be reserved at least a day in advance).
Muskoka Lakes Ice Trail
Price: $15+ per adult ($28 for Light the Night)
When: Opening delayed due to weather, to be announced
Address: 1074 Cranberry Rd., Bala, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can skate through a winter wonderland and warm up with a glass of wine by a crackling fire.
