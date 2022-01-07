Trending Tags

8 Things To Do In Muskoka That Will Make It The Most Magical Winter Ever

Drink at an ice bar after a day of forest skating.

If you have grown up in Ontario, you are likely familiar with the Muskoka area for a getaway destination into nature.

Winter is a beautiful time to visit the region, as there are countless snowy activities for you to enjoy. From downhill skiing and snowshoeing to enchantingly icy dining experiences, here's what you can do in Muskoka to make it the most magical winter ever.

Walk through an illuminated forest

Price: $5 per person

When: Until May 7, 2022

Address: 100 Forbes Hill Dr., Huntsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: Walk through an enchanted forest where you can interact with the glowing light displays that are connected to the seasons and cycles of the sun and moon. On most weekends you can enjoy live music and snacks.

Skate on a trail of frozen cranberries

Price: $25 per person

When: Open until March break (weather permitting)

Address: 1074 Cranberry Rd., Bala, ON

Why You Need To Go: Glide across 12 acres of frozen cranberries at Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery, then enjoy some wine and treats by a fire pit. On Saturday evenings the ice trail is lit by fiery torches.

Snowshoe under twinkly lights

Price: Free with a resort stay

When: Until March (weather permitting)

Address: 1235 Deerhurst Dr., Huntsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a winter walk in the dark, on the Starlit Trail at Deerhurst Resort. You'll be surrounded by twinkly lights passing a forest and lake views. The resort also has hiking trails and skating.

Have drinks in an ice bar

Price: $100+ per person

Address: 1050 Paignton House Rd., Minett, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can sip on one of three vodka flight options that are paired with tasty appetizers at the Crystal Head Vodka Ice Bar. Bundle up because the walls are made of ice!

Skate at night lit by torches

Price: $21 per vehicle

When: Late January (Exact date TBA)

Address: 451 Arrowhead Park Rd., Huntsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Fire and Ice Nights are back at Arrowhead Provincial Park. This 1.3-kilometre skating trail is lit up by glowing torches on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Dine in a cozy ice cave

Price: $250+ per person

When: Weekend evenings

Address: 1050 Paignton House Rd., Minett, ON

Why You Need To Go: You choose your menu from a list of options for a magical two-hour dining experience in a private snow globe. You'll be on a terrace overlooking a lake and surrounded by sparkling lights. There is also a spa you can enjoy earlier in the day.

Hike to a secret island

Price: $12.25 per vehicle

Address: Highway 169, Torrance, ON

Why You Need To Go: This 8-kilometre trail loop goes around a lake featuring rocky terrain and beautiful water views. It leads to a picturesque boardwalk where you can walk to a tiny island.

Downhill ski with lakeside views

Price: $30+ per person

Address: 1655 Hidden Valley Rd., Huntsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: Ski or snowboard down a snowy hill on different trail runs from easy to extreme. You'll be able to enjoy views of a nearby lake and surrounding forests from the top of the hill.

