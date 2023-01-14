This Ontario Resort Has A Frozen Bar With Vodka Flights & An Outdoor Patio Of 'Ice Caves'
Enjoy a chill winter night.
If you're looking for a cool way to spend an evening this winter in Ontario you can sip vodka flights at an ice bar, enjoy dinner in a cozy ice cave, or both at this resort.
JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort has a Crystal Head Icebar that is open year-round and the seasonal Muskoka Ice Caves where you can dine in a twinkly snow globe near the water. Both experiences can be booked now and you can reserve them together for an icy night.
The bar has partnered with the co-owner of Crystal Skull Vodka, Dan Aykroyd, to bring three vodka flavours into a glistening neon space. You'll want to keep your parka on because the bar is kept at -15 degrees Celcius.
You can try the Original made from Canadian corn, Aurora from English wheat, and Onyx crafted from premium Blue Weber agave surrounded by walls and a bar made of ice blocks.
You can move the party outside to the twinkly patio of 'ice caves'. The private snow globe 'caves' overlook Lake Rosseau. It's a two-hour dining experience available on the weekends and you can eat charcoal-grilled dishes.
You'll be able to choose your group's menu items from options like fondue, grilled beef or rack of lamb and seafood. There are also firepits, heaters and seating outside of the globes if you want to spend some time enjoying the fresh air.
Reservations for both experiences can be booked online, separately or together. The price for the ice bar starts at $59 per person and the ice caves patio starts at $250 per person.
Muskoka Ice Caves and Ice bar
Price: $59+ per person
When: Various weekend times
Address: 1050 Paignton House Rd., Minett, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can keep things icy this winter by dining on a patio of caves under the stars and drinking vodka flights in a bar made of ice.
