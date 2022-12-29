This Restaurant Near Toronto Has A New Winter Patio With Magical Domes & Mini Cabins
Watch the snow fall as you enjoy Italian eats.
Below-zero temperatures and skies full of snowflakes don't mean that the patio season in Ontario needs to end this winter. There is a heated patio near Toronto with private snow globes and cabins to dine in.
Corrado's Restaurant and Bar features a magical winter patio where you can enjoy Italian cuisine and sip on holiday-themed cocktails in your own cozy bubble.
There are two snow globe-like domes and two mini cabins that can be booked on the patio and you can reserve your spot online.
You will walk outside past twinkly lights and festive decor to your private dining space. The domes are transparent and the cabins have plexiglass windows so you'll feel like you're dining outside but without the need to worry about the cold.
Up to eight guests can make a reservation to enjoy this experience together. You'll be able to choose from a selection of set menus that start at $40 per person. Each menu option includes a starter, an appetizer or salad, a main course and dessert. If children are with you they are welcome to order off of the kids' menu.
There are some specialty drinks offered such as the Holly Jolly holiday margarita and an Ornamentini that features a glass ornament filled with a festive cocktail that is poured into a martini glass.
Reservations can be made as early as 3:00 p.m. and you will have the heated dome or cabin for two hours. Since there are only a few time slots each day you'll want to book as soon as you can to guarantee a meal here. It's a rustic yet romantic setting including a fully set table with a tablecloth and lantern lighting.
There is a $100 deposit required to book the dining space and this is deducted from the total bill when you visit. An event fee is applied per person which ranges from $10 to $25, depending on the number of guests.
Corrado's Restaurant and Bar
Price: $10+ event fee per person, $40+ per adult menu
When: Throughout the winter season
Address: 38 Baldwin St., Whitby, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy Italian eats in a cozy dome or cabin on an enchanting winter patio.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.