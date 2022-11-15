Toronto Has A Trendy New Winter Patio With Dessert Cocktails & Fireside Brunch
Sip the Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini while staying cozy.
It may be cold outside, but that doesn't mean that patio dining has to come to an end. A brand new winter patio has just opened in Toronto, and you can enjoy boozy drinks and food by a crackling fireplace.
The Dog and Tiger has a new heated patio where you can dine outdoors year-round, even when it snows. The "trendy" space was designed by Maed Collective and features a crackling fireplace to keep you cozy. Seating 70 people, the patio features rustic decor and pops of blue.
Winter patio at The Dog & Tiger.Courtesy of The Dog & Tiger
You can enjoy farm-to-table dishes from the revamped menu by Executive Chef Tom Salvo, or sip one of the new dessert cocktails. The beverages include the Lemon Meringue Martini, Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini, and S’mores Old Fashioned.
If brunch is your jam, then you're in luck, because you can also enjoy brunch on the patio every weekend from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu has a farm-to-table focus, and you can order dishes like Sway's Cakes, which comes with two buttermilk pancakes, honey creme fraiche, fresh fruit, and maple syrup, and the D&T Benny, which is served with a crispy potato waffle, peameal bacon or smoked trout, poached egg, and hollandaise.
There is a brunch bar available with beverages like mimosas, Caesars, and organic cold-pressed juices. As for the main menu, you can get plates like burgers, steak tartare, ice shrimp empanadas, and more.
If you're not ready to say goodbye to patio season, then you can checkout this new winter patio with a fireplace and dessert cocktails.
The Dog & Tiger
S’mores Old Fashioned.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Farm-to-table
Address: 537 College St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new winter patio is complete with dessert cocktails and a fireplace.