Toronto's Glam New Rooftop Bar Sits 14 Floors Above The City & Has 'Golden Hour Vistas'
It's open year round!
If you thought rooftop patio season was over, think again. A brand new bar is opening in Toronto, and it comes with sky-scraping views.
Evangeline is an "intimate indoor lounge" and terrace located on the 14th floor of the Ace Hotel. The venue officially opened its doors on October 21, so get ready to sip with a view.
Evangeline's name is a tribute to the very first feature film made in Canada, and its atmosphere is inspired by the creativity of cinema.
Evangeline at the Ace Hotel.William Jess Laird via the Ace Hotel
The indoor section boasts an 80-seat lounge complete with two cozy fireplaces. Leafy plants fill both the indoor and outdoor spaces, and you'll even find an art gallery with rotating pieces from Canadian artists.
The wraparound patio offers views of downtown Toronto as well as sunset scenes. The outdoor furniture and decor have a more modern, casual vibe, and you can relax while gazing over "sweeping golden-hour vistas."
When it comes to the menu, you can expect small, sharable dishes like shrimp cocktail, charcuterie, chips and dip, French fries, and more.
As for drinks, Evangeline offers a variety of craft cocktails including the Hummingbird (vodka, melon liqueur, Manuka honey, lime, bitters, cava), and Punch Lafitte (rhum agricole, white rum, absinthe, brandy, gunpowder tea, coconut milk, lime).
You can also order the Good Vibes Only (zero-proof tequila, fermented pineapple, citrus, chili) if you're looking for a non-alcoholic option. Beer and wine are available as well.
Get your dance moves ready, because the venue has partnered with DJs, record labels, and dance party producers to bring some late-night fun to the space.
If you're looking for a new spot to grab a drink and share some food with friends, this spot is worth keeping in mind.
Evangeline
Evangeline at the Ace Hotel.
William Jess Laird via the Ace Hotel
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Cocktails, shareable plates
Address: 51 Camden St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new rooftop bar is open-year round and boasts gorgeous city views.