Toronto's New Cocktail Bar Has Old Hollywood Vibes & 3 Different Areas To Explore (PHOTOS)
You can sip on some fiery cocktails — literally!
Yorkville is getting a touch of old Hollywood glamour with a new upscale cocktail bar where you can dine on caviar and sip on flaming cocktails.
Parc Ave is joining the prestigious lineup of restaurants in Toronto in which one drink might cost you more than your hourly wage – but you won't mind paying it.
This new cocktail bar is plush and decadent, with three seating areas and two bars serving up fancy cocktails and luxury snacks.
The spacious bar can fit up to 200 guests, and every drink might as well come with a show as bartenders flaunt their skills behind the counter, pouring drinks at wild heights, and serving up strange concoctions.
Parc Ave opens on July 21, and you can explore the space in the evenings from Wednesday to Saturday and even catch a live DJ performance every Friday and Saturday night.
The space
As soon as you step into Parc Ave, you may feel like you've been transported into a chic speakeasy with black curtains, lit candles and plants everywhere you look.
Up the stairs, you'll spot a check-in area with two black curtains on either side leading to two separate bars.
On one side, you'll find the Ruby Bar and The Jade Room – on the other, you can explore the Gold Onyx Bar.
The Ruby Bar and The Jade Room are lit with low romantic lighting, and on the right side of the room is a long red bar with a marble countertop and velvet navy blue high-top chairs.
In the middle of the room, guests will find low red velvet couches perfect for gossiping with a friend or discussing business with a coworker over a cocktail.
On the far side of the room, an enclosed space with long green velvet couches and wooden coffee tables is tucked away from the rest of the action.
So if you're looking for a bit more privacy, you may find it here.
Down the hall and around the corner, you'll find another entrance to the Gold Onyx Bar, along with a full-length mirror if you're looking for the perfect selfie spot (although the bathrooms are pretty Instagramable too).
The Gold Onyx Bar is a cozier scene with two long velvet couches for guests to relax on either side of the room and a smaller granite and gold bar where you can get up close and personal with your bartender.
While you sit at the bar and wait for your cocktail of choice, you might even catch a classic film playing on either side of the bar, with the current selection being The Untouchables.
Snacks
This snack menu takes casual bites to new bougie heights with options like caviar with Ruffle chips, chives, shallots and crème fraîche .
Prices from the snack menu range from $19 to $165, so if you're looking for something tamer, you can always opt for a classic like their Warm Olives or Marcona Almonds.
Although you definitely don't want to sleep on their Parc Popcorn: miso caramelized popcorn covered in white truffle.
Off-the-menu, high-end pizzas are also on their way to Parc Ave, so don't be afraid to ask for something a bit cheesier next time you stop in.
The drinks
If you're headed to Parc Ave, you're definitely in it for the drinks. The extensive cocktail menu was created by Beverage Manager Ben Kingstone, who may sound familiar if you've visited Hotel X or Mother.
Kingstone told Narcity that the experience of Parc Ave is for "anybody that wants a high-end luxury experience."
"Whether or not you're splurging for once in a while or if that's your style and you just want to roll big and roll deep, and you want to come have some of the most expensive cocktails in the city and receive a show at the exact same time," said Kingstone.
The cocktail menu has a wide variety of unique cocktails to choose from, with options like Slightly Dangerous for $24 made with champagne, tequila, mint and passionfruit cordial topped with a piece of flaming passion fruit.
If you're a fan of Sour Keys, you might want to try the Pineapple Express for $36 which is topped with a berry foam and mixed with a sweet and tart combination of grilled pineapple infused tequila, lime juice, ginger syrup, and champagne.
If you're in the mood for dessert, Harry's Rabbit ($36) comes with its very own coffee mouse dessert, and the creamy cocktail with cold brew and Irish whiskey is incredibly smooth with an infusion of coffee butter.
So, if you're an espresso martini aficionado, you can rest assured that you've never tasted one like this.
