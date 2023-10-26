best toronto bars

These Toronto Bars Made Canada's Signature Cocktail Week Shortlist & Here's What To Order

Try some of the best drinks in Canada!

Bartender Nicholas Elliott at Bar Chica. Right: A Miller Tavern cocktail by bartender Rob Montgomery.
Bartender Nicholas Elliott at Bar Chica. Right: A Miller Tavern cocktail by bartender Rob Montgomery.

@barchicatoronto | Instagram,

Toronto is one of the best cities in Canada for finding a high-end cocktail, so it’s no wonder several bars in the 6ix just made the awards shortlist for the 2023 St-Remy Signature Cocktail Week.

The annual event challenges bartenders to whip up something memorable using St-Remy Signature brandy as a key ingredient, and it inspired dozens of creations across competing bars in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal and Quebec City this year.

The contest itself ended on October 22 and the results are in, so we can now tell you exactly where to go and what to order to get a top-tier cocktail from some of the best bars in Toronto.

Five Toronto bars made the national shortlist and two of those bars ended up winning top honours against the rest of the country.

Here are the finalists from the 2023 St-Remy Cocktail Week celebrations, along with the drinks that you should order the next time you visit.

These drinks may or may not be on the feature menu when you go, but we've listed off the ingredients and the award-nominated bartenders who can probably make you the cocktail off their secret menu.

And while they may be getting recognized for one drink on the menu, there are plenty of other incredible-looking options available at each spot.

Enjoy!

Clockwork (Finalist)

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 100 Front St. W at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel

What to order: Marque Des Anges

Ingredients: St-Rémy Signature, French herbal liqueur, candy cap mushroom, ambre vermouth, aromatic chestnut bitters, black chocolate

Bartender: James Grant

Menu

Bar Chica (Finalist)

Price: 💸💸

Address: 75 Portland St

What to order: St. Martinez

Ingredients: St-Rémy Signature, sweet vermouth, Maraschino liqueur, cinnamon-infused maple, maple walnut bitters, orange oil

Bartender: Nicholas Elliott

Menu

Antonio Park (Finalist)

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 55 Bloor St. W, 51st floor of the Manulife Centre

What to order: Fall Inspiration

Ingredients: St-Rémy Signature infused with Earl Grey, vanilla syrup, lemon juice, egg white

Bartender: Armando Lewis

Menu

Miller Tavern (Winner)

Courtesy St-Remy Signature

Price: 💸💸

Address: 31 Bay St.

What to order: Panier a Vélo

Ingredients: St-Rémy Signature, lime juice, Chartreuse Centenaire, simple syrup

Bartender: Rob Montgomery

Menu

Parc Ave (Winner)

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 265 Davenport Ave

What to order: Cafe De Pari Bliss

Ingredients: St-Rémy Signature, sweet vermouth, Amaro, Angostura bitters, Bokers bitters, stout foam, cocoa powder

Bartender: Roman Myronchuk

Cocktail Menu

Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other substances. If you're going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.

