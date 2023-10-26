These Toronto Bars Made Canada's Signature Cocktail Week Shortlist & Here's What To Order
Toronto is one of the best cities in Canada for finding a high-end cocktail, so it’s no wonder several bars in the 6ix just made the awards shortlist for the 2023 St-Remy Signature Cocktail Week.
The annual event challenges bartenders to whip up something memorable using St-Remy Signature brandy as a key ingredient, and it inspired dozens of creations across competing bars in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal and Quebec City this year.
The contest itself ended on October 22 and the results are in, so we can now tell you exactly where to go and what to order to get a top-tier cocktail from some of the best bars in Toronto.
Five Toronto bars made the national shortlist and two of those bars ended up winning top honours against the rest of the country.
Here are the finalists from the 2023 St-Remy Cocktail Week celebrations, along with the drinks that you should order the next time you visit.
These drinks may or may not be on the feature menu when you go, but we've listed off the ingredients and the award-nominated bartenders who can probably make you the cocktail off their secret menu.
And while they may be getting recognized for one drink on the menu, there are plenty of other incredible-looking options available at each spot.
Enjoy!
Clockwork (Finalist)
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 100 Front St. W at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel
What to order: Marque Des Anges
Ingredients: St-Rémy Signature, French herbal liqueur, candy cap mushroom, ambre vermouth, aromatic chestnut bitters, black chocolate
Bartender: James Grant
Bar Chica (Finalist)
Price: 💸💸
Address: 75 Portland St
What to order: St. Martinez
Ingredients: St-Rémy Signature, sweet vermouth, Maraschino liqueur, cinnamon-infused maple, maple walnut bitters, orange oil
Bartender: Nicholas Elliott
Antonio Park (Finalist)
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 55 Bloor St. W, 51st floor of the Manulife Centre
What to order: Fall Inspiration
Ingredients: St-Rémy Signature infused with Earl Grey, vanilla syrup, lemon juice, egg white
Bartender: Armando Lewis
Miller Tavern (Winner)
Courtesy St-Remy Signature
Price: 💸💸
Address: 31 Bay St.
What to order: Panier a Vélo
Ingredients: St-Rémy Signature, lime juice, Chartreuse Centenaire, simple syrup
Bartender: Rob Montgomery
Parc Ave (Winner)
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 265 Davenport Ave
What to order: Cafe De Pari Bliss
Ingredients: St-Rémy Signature, sweet vermouth, Amaro, Angostura bitters, Bokers bitters, stout foam, cocoa powder
Bartender: Roman Myronchuk
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other substances. If you're going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.