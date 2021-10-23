Trending Tags

14 Bucket List Restaurants In Toronto That Local Foodies Are Completely Obsessed With

How many have you been to?

@eatingbeauty.gram | Instagram, @ndeteni_ | Instagram

Toronto has endless places to eat, and if you're wondering where to grab your next meal, these are the spots you don't want to miss out on.

We asked Narcity readers on Instagram what Toronto restaurants everyone needs to try, and here are some of the popular responses. How many can you check off the list?

Bar Isabel

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Spanish

Address: 797 College St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take a trip to old-world Spain at this cozy spot, which offers modern dishes made with fresh, local ingredients.

Menu

Gusto 101

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Southern Italian

Address: 101 Portland St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're craving pasta or pizza, look no further than this restaurant. Located in a repurposed garage, you can indulge in Southern Italian fare and wine on tap.

Website

Cibo Wine Bar

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: Boasting Italian classics and a fun nightlife scene, this place is a go-to for drool-worthy dinners, a relaxed atmosphere, and of course, wine.

Menu

Tut's Egyptian Street Food

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Egyptian

Address: 567 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: One look at these fluffy sandwiches will have your stomach growling. This spot serves authentic Egyptian street food right in the heart of downtown.

Menu

Canoe

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Canadian

Address: 66 Wellington St. W. 54th floor, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located on a towering 54th floor, this restaurant pays homage to the Canadian land and serves dishes like Atlantic salmon and steak tartare as well as a nine-course tasting menu.

Menu

Harbour 60

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Steakhouse

Address: 60 Harbour St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll be treated to fresh seafood, fine steaks, and decadent desserts at this luxurious dining spot. Situated in the historic Harbour Commission Building, the venue is filled with charm and elegance.

Menu

Alo

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: French

Address: 163 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Tucked away in a Victorian building, this restaurant is known for its elevated French tasting menu and sleek decor.

Menu

The Haam

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Japanese & Mexican

Address: 342 Adelaide St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This spot serves sushi AND tacos, so of course it has to be on your bucket list. You can enjoy all sorts of Japanese-inspired Mexican dishes plus a $10 lunch every Monday to Friday.

Menu

PAI Northern Thai Kitchen

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Thai

Address: 18 Duncan St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is a must-visit if you're a fan of Thai food, and you'll definitely want to try the Chef Nuit Pad Thai.

Menu

Toronto Beach Club

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Mediterranean

Address: 1681 Lake Shore Blvd. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're vacationing in Europe at this beachside restaurant. Filled with sleek, Mediterranean vibes and fresh dishes, it's worth adding to your bucket list.

Menu

Piano Piano

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 88 Harbord St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can get your Italian food fix at this spot, which offers a wide selection of pizza, pasta, and other authentic dishes.

Menu

KŌST

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Californian

Address: 80 Blue Jays Way 44th Floor, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Perched on a 44th floor, this Baja-inspired venue boasts towering views, al-fresco dining, and an infinity pool.

Menu

DaiLo

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Asian

Address: 503 College St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Fried watermelon, crispy octopus tacos, and more await at this venue with elegant booths and dreamy murals.

Menu

El Catrin

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Mexican

Address: 18 Tank House Lane, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Sip margaritas and enjoy table side guac in a colourful oasis. Complete with a four-season patio, you can enjoy views of the Distillery District year-round.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

