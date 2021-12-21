Trending Tags

The 12 Best New Restaurants In Toronto That Made 2021 Less Of A Train Wreck

How many did you visit?

@mxonisah | Instagram, @levant.pizza | Instagram

We asked our readers to name the best restaurants in Toronto across five different categories for 2021 as part of Narcity's inaugural Toronto Food Awards and the votes are officially in!

The city saw a number of new restaurant openings this year and according to readers, these are the top 12 spots that you just have to add to your bucket list.

You can enjoy authentic Greek cuisine, unique cocktails, and beach views when dining at these places, so start planning those 2022 dinner dates.

1. Farzi Cafe

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Indian

Address: 100 City Centre Dr., Mississauga, ON

Why You Need To Go: This renowned "spice bistro" opened its first Canadian location this fall, and you can indulge in elevated Indian cuisine with an immersive twist. From food served in telephone booths to zodiac-inspired cocktails, this spot is definitely worth a trip.

Instagram

2. Selva

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: South American

Address: 221 Richmond St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a totally unique dining experience, this is the place to be. Selva is the world's first immersive, multi-sensory resto bar, and the glowing murals and South American dishes will take you deep into the jungle.

Menu

3. Levant Pizza

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Pizza

Address: 899 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: If the photos don't already have you drooling, the pizza at this resto will. The Sicilian-Levantine inspired pies are loading with toppings like whipped ricotta, garlic potato, and eggplant.

Menu

4. Toronto Beach Club

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Mediterranean

Address: 1681 Lake Shore Blvd. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Toronto got a little piece of the Mediterranean this year with the opening of this restaurant. Located on Woodbine Beach, the venue boasts views of the water and dishes that will make you feel like you're on vacation.

Menu

5. Myth

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Greek

Address: 522 King St. W. Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This spot transformed what was once The Citizen into an authentic Greek restaurant where you can dine like you're in Mykonos.

Menu

6. Pink Sky

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Seafood

Address: 480 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in the old Weslodge Saloon building, Pink Sky is a seafood heaven. You can dig into dishes like lobster mac and cheese or a massive seafood tower.

Menu

7. Bullseye Burgers N' Fries (Tied)

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Burgers

Address: 940 Pape Ave., East York, ON

Why You Need To Go: Satisfy all your comfort food cravings at this new spot, which serves a variety of burgers, sandwiches, and of course, milkshakes.

Menu

7. La Esquina Chalaca (Tied)

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Peruvian

Address: 1824 Jane St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Tied with Tahini's, this venue offers a range of authentic Peruvian dishes, from ceviche to BBQ chicken.

Menu

8. Tahini's

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Middle Eastern

Address: 2257 Islington Ave., Etobicoke, ON

Why You Need To Go: From bowls to wraps to platters, this resto lets you fill up on Middle Eastern dishes that are bursting with flavour.

Menu

9. Amano Trattoria (Tied)

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 9 Church St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: If Italian food is your raison d'être, then you'll want to pay a visit to this new resto. Offering all the classic pastas and pizzas, you'll feel like you're on a trip to Rome.

Menu

9. Moscow Tea Room (Tied)

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Russian

Address: 161 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Tied for ninth place with Amano Trattoria, this swanky, high-end tea room opened in Yorkville, and it's brimming with old-world glamour and exquisite dishes like caviar.

Menu

10. Middle8

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Cocktail bar

Address:119 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: With an extensive list of boozy drinks and small plates, this is the ultimate late-night hangout spot.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

