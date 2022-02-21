9 Toronto Restaurants That Opened This Month To Try If You're Craving Something New
Who's hungry?
Everyone has their favourite spots for a meal out, but sometimes its nice to change things up. A bunch of new restaurants opened in Toronto within the last month, and they're worth checking out.
You can indulge in authentic Greek fare, tacos, doughnuts, and more at these spots, so start planning your next outing.
Pétros82
Price: 💸💸-💸💸💸
Cuisine: Greek
Address: 299 Adelaide St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Formerly located at Hotel X, this Greek Restaurant has opened in a swanky new location in the Entertainment District. It boasts a two-level bar, fresh seafood market, and Mediterranean dishes.
Clandestina Mexican Grill & Bar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: 2901 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This authentic Mexican restaurant serves tacos, burritos, and lots of boozy drinks.
Shu Kingdom General Hotpot
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Chinese
Address: 390 Silver Star Blvd., Unit#132-137, Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: This film-inspired restaurant serves sizzling hotpot, and you can enjoy your meal while surrounded by stunning decor.
The Two Twenty Two
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Bar
Address: 222 Ossington Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Brought to life by the same people behind The Three Speed Bar and The Communist's Daughter, The Two Twenty Two opened for one week at the beginning of January before dining restrictions forced it to close. Now, you can finally dine inside this new bar and grab a drink.
Goodgood
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Café, wine bar
Address: 140A The Esplanade, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in St. Lawrence, this new café and wine bar offers boozy drinks, lunch, and pastries. Plus, you can pick up some unique snacks. The venue opens on February 24.
Oretta
Price: 💸💸-💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 2131 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Good news, Italian food lovers! Oretta has opened a brand new location in Midtown, and you can enjoy all sorts of pizza and pasta, with a brunch menu coming in March.
Kome Yogurt
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Yogurt
Address: 10 Stephanie St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: There's a new spot for snacks in the city, and you can find all kinds of yogurt with unique Asian flavours.
XXX Speakeasy
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Cocktail bar
Address: 102 Portland St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a trip to the Roaring Twenties at this secret speakeasy that just opened in Little Sister Food Bar. Serving unique cocktails and snacks, this spot will whisk you away to another era.
Frenchie's Doughnuts
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Doughnuts
Address: 3830 Bloor St. W., Etobicoke, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're craving something sweet, look no further than this adorable doughnut shop, which serves warm pastries in tons of flavours and even lets you create your own.
