Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto restaurants

9 Toronto Restaurants That Opened This Month To Try If You're Craving Something New

Who's hungry?

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
9 Toronto Restaurants That Opened This Month To Try If You're Craving Something New
@petros82.to | Instagram, @clandestina_mexicangrill | Instagram

Everyone has their favourite spots for a meal out, but sometimes its nice to change things up. A bunch of new restaurants opened in Toronto within the last month, and they're worth checking out.

You can indulge in authentic Greek fare, tacos, doughnuts, and more at these spots, so start planning your next outing.

Pétros82

Price: 💸💸-💸💸💸

Cuisine: Greek

Address: 299 Adelaide St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Formerly located at Hotel X, this Greek Restaurant has opened in a swanky new location in the Entertainment District. It boasts a two-level bar, fresh seafood market, and Mediterranean dishes.

Menu

Clandestina Mexican Grill & Bar

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Mexican

Address: 2901 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This authentic Mexican restaurant serves tacos, burritos, and lots of boozy drinks.

Menu

Shu Kingdom General Hotpot

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Chinese

Address: 390 Silver Star Blvd., Unit#132-137, Scarborough, ON

Why You Need To Go: This film-inspired restaurant serves sizzling hotpot, and you can enjoy your meal while surrounded by stunning decor.

Menu

The Two Twenty Two

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Bar

Address: 222 Ossington Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Brought to life by the same people behind The Three Speed Bar and The Communist's Daughter, The Two Twenty Two opened for one week at the beginning of January before dining restrictions forced it to close. Now, you can finally dine inside this new bar and grab a drink.

Instagram

Goodgood

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Café, wine bar

Address: 140A The Esplanade, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in St. Lawrence, this new café and wine bar offers boozy drinks, lunch, and pastries. Plus, you can pick up some unique snacks. The venue opens on February 24.

Website

Oretta

Price: 💸💸-💸💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 2131 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Good news, Italian food lovers! Oretta has opened a brand new location in Midtown, and you can enjoy all sorts of pizza and pasta, with a brunch menu coming in March.

Menu

Kome Yogurt

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Yogurt

Address: 10 Stephanie St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: There's a new spot for snacks in the city, and you can find all kinds of yogurt with unique Asian flavours.

Menu

XXX Speakeasy

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Cocktail bar

Address: 102 Portland St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can take a trip to the Roaring Twenties at this secret speakeasy that just opened in Little Sister Food Bar. Serving unique cocktails and snacks, this spot will whisk you away to another era.

Instagram

Frenchie's Doughnuts

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Doughnuts

Address: 3830 Bloor St. W., Etobicoke, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're craving something sweet, look no further than this adorable doughnut shop, which serves warm pastries in tons of flavours and even lets you create your own.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

ontario reopening

Some Ontario Restos & Businesses Are Looking To Keep COVID-19 Rules After They Are Lifted

Not everyone is ready to let go of vaccine certificates or capacity limits just yet.

Google Maps, @bistroonavenue | Instagram

COVID-19 restrictions are lifting across Ontario faster than some establishments anticipated, and not everyone is ready to get rid of them just yet.

On February 14, Premier Doug Ford announced that the timeline for Ontario to drop restrictions was being sped up, with an end to capacity limits and proof of vaccination.

Keep ReadingShow less
toronto restaurants

Toronto's New Film-Inspired Resto Serves Sizzling Hotpot & It's Like A Whole Other World

It's the brand's first North American location.

Courtesy of Shu Kingdom General Hotpot, @jenzthefoodie | Instagram

You can feast like you're in a whole other world at this new restaurant in Scarborough.

Shu Kingdom General Hotpot is a Chinese restaurant offering authentic dishes in a unique, film-inspired environment.

Keep ReadingShow less
toronto restaurants

Toronto's New Wine Bar Also Serves Coffee & You Can Get Free Donuts On Opening Day

The venue serves pastries, unique treats, and more.

Courtesy of GoodGood

A new place for coffee, lunch, drinks, and more is coming to Toronto, and you can score some free goodies on opening day.

GoodGood, a local commerce company, is launching a wine bar and café in St. Lawrence, and it will be ready to welcome visitors on February 24.

Keep ReadingShow less

An Enchanted Wizard's Bar Is Popping Up In Toronto & You Can Brew Boozy Potions

Tickets are already on sale! 🧙

Courtesy of Hidden Media Network

Something magical is brewing in Toronto, and you don't need a Hogwarts acceptance letter in order to go.

The Wizard's Den, an immersive pop-up bar by Hidden is coming to a top-secret location in Toronto this spring. Running from May 4 to 29, the experience will whisk you into a world of enchantment where you can live out your witchiest dreams.

Keep ReadingShow less