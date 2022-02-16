Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto restaurants

Toronto's New Wine Bar Also Serves Coffee & You Can Get Free Donuts On Opening Day

The venue serves pastries, unique treats, and more.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Toronto's New Wine Bar Also Serves Coffee & You Can Get Free Donuts On Opening Day
Courtesy of GoodGood

A new place for coffee, lunch, drinks, and more is coming to Toronto, and you can score some free goodies on opening day.

GoodGood, a local commerce company, is launching a wine bar and café in St. Lawrence, and it will be ready to welcome visitors on February 24.

This will be GoodGood's second brick-and-mortar location in the city, and the first location with a sit-down coffee shop and wine bar.

Courtesy of GoodGood

The 40-seat venue will have a patio, hard-to-find snacks, pastries, a full coffee bar, wine, and beer. There will also be lunch available for takeout or sit-down.

You'll be able to find products from GoodGood's partners such as City Seltzer, Honey’s Ice Cream, Mid-Day Squares, Heartbeat Hot Sauce, and more.

On opening day, you can get your hands on free café drinks and complimentary mini donuts from Tori's Bakeshop. Other promotions are running throughout opening week, including free totes filled with goodies and half-priced wine bottles.

The shop will also offer delivery, and you can get your items on the same or next day that you order even if you live outside the instant delivery radius.

This isn't the only new location that will be opening in the city. GoodGood will also be launching three additional café and wine bars within the next two months at St. Clair West, Queen West, and Midtown.

Next time you're in the mood for a drink, cup of coffee, pastry, or unique snack, you can head to this new café wine bar and enjoy some treats.

GoodGood

Courtesy of GoodGood

Price: Prices vary

When: Opening February 24, 2022

Address: 140A The Esplanade, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy food, drinks, and more at this new café and wine bar.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

toronto hidden bars

This Toronto Bar Is Opening A Secret New Speakeasy & Here’s How You Can Get Inside

It's like a trip back in time.

Courtesy of Little Sister

A new spot for late-night drinks is opening in Toronto, and it will whisk you away to the Roaring Twenties.

XXX is a speakeasy-style bar opening on February 10 at Little Sister Food Bar's Portland location. The venue is a small, intimate spot that fits up to 20 people and features a range of boozy drinks and snacks.

Keep ReadingShow less

8 Things To Do In Toronto If You Want To Totally Pamper Yourself For $45 Or Less

It's YOU time.

@madeline.forsyth | Instagram, @louixlouis | Instagram

We all deserve to get spoiled once in a while, and what better person to spoil you than YOU? If you're in need of some pampering but don't want to blow all your money, then take yourself on a little date to one of these places in Toronto.

Here are a few things to do in the city for $45 or less that will have you feeling like royalty.

Keep ReadingShow less
toronto restaurants

This Swanky Chinese Restaurant In Toronto Serves 4-Foot Noodles & You Won't Want To Share

It just opened in the fall!

@pandajoe1517 | Instagram, Courtesy of Gabe Li

You can take your noodle obsession to new heights at this glam restaurant in Toronto.

MIMI Chinese is a swanky Yorkville spot for sharing plates and cocktails that recently opened in October 2021.

Keep ReadingShow less

7 Best Spots To Study In Toronto Where You Can Cram For Exams & Grab A Coffee

Get your study on!

@kirstingalata | Instagram, @archive.louisee | Instagram

Exam season is almost upon us and what better way to get the study sesh going with some much-needed coffee, some wifi, and chill vibes. Cue the lo-fi study music.

There are so many cafes in Toronto to study at, but Yelp crowned these coffee shops as some of the best in the city to get your study on.

Keep ReadingShow less