Toronto's New Wine Bar Also Serves Coffee & You Can Get Free Donuts On Opening Day
The venue serves pastries, unique treats, and more.
A new place for coffee, lunch, drinks, and more is coming to Toronto, and you can score some free goodies on opening day.
GoodGood, a local commerce company, is launching a wine bar and café in St. Lawrence, and it will be ready to welcome visitors on February 24.
This will be GoodGood's second brick-and-mortar location in the city, and the first location with a sit-down coffee shop and wine bar.
The 40-seat venue will have a patio, hard-to-find snacks, pastries, a full coffee bar, wine, and beer. There will also be lunch available for takeout or sit-down.
You'll be able to find products from GoodGood's partners such as City Seltzer, Honey’s Ice Cream, Mid-Day Squares, Heartbeat Hot Sauce, and more.
On opening day, you can get your hands on free café drinks and complimentary mini donuts from Tori's Bakeshop. Other promotions are running throughout opening week, including free totes filled with goodies and half-priced wine bottles.
The shop will also offer delivery, and you can get your items on the same or next day that you order even if you live outside the instant delivery radius.
This isn't the only new location that will be opening in the city. GoodGood will also be launching three additional café and wine bars within the next two months at St. Clair West, Queen West, and Midtown.
Next time you're in the mood for a drink, cup of coffee, pastry, or unique snack, you can head to this new café wine bar and enjoy some treats.
GoodGood
Price: Prices vary
When: Opening February 24, 2022
Address: 140A The Esplanade, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy food, drinks, and more at this new café and wine bar.
