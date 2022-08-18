This Toronto Wine Bar Is Closing Down & You Can Shop Their Wine Selection For 10% Off
This Dundas West gem will soon be gone!😢
A popular wine bar and store in Toronto's west end will soon be closing its doors.
Grape Crush on Dundas West is shutting down on August 27 at 8 p.m., but customers can shop the store's wine inventory online and in person at a ten percent discount.
Although customers should note that the discount won't apply if you're ordering off the wine bar menu or frosé.
Grape Crush posted the announcement on Instagram on August 15: "At the end of August, we will be saying farewell to our Dundas West spot, so EVERYTHING MUST GO."
"We have no location backup so it is goodbye for now. This has been a hell of a ride and thank you to all of you for making our COVID years more bearable!" reads the caption.
The post was flooded with love from Grape Crush's community, with one Instagram user writing, "I am SO sad about this ❤️❤️❤️love this place."
Another commented, "Noooooooooo. Please come back again. ❤️"
Director of operations, Chelsea Lawrence, told Narcity the Dundas West spot wasn't "perfectly suited" to their needs.
"We made the decision to move out even though we do not have a new location so we can take a break after two tough years, work on future projects, and plan what's next for Grape Crush," said Lawrence. "Having to close this way is difficult for the team. We've had so much fun and our amazing customers have made the COVID years more bearable."
Lawrence confirmed that while there are no "concrete" plans for a new location, customers should keep an eye out for updates on the shop's Instagram account.
"This isn't goodbye forever, it's see you later!" said Lawrence.