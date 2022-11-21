Toronto's GoodGood Cafes Shut Down All 5 Locations & Said They Were 'Extremely Ambitious'
You won’t see the winking coffee shops anymore.
Local Toronto cafe chain GoodGood has closed down its five locations across Toronto.
If you're a coffee fan, you've probably wandered into one of GoodGood's cafes with their winking signs and grabbed a locally-sourced beverage, snack or even a bottle of wine or craft beer.
The brand opened five locations in just 18 months in hotspot areas like King West, Queen West, Davisville, St. Clair West and Adelaide, which carried local brands in-store and for delivery.
Unfortunately, the brand is closing its doors, according to an Instagram goodbye posted on November 20, due to financial issues.
"Today, we are sharing the difficult news that GoodGood will cease operations effective immediately," reads the statement.
"When we set out to build GoodGood, we had an extremely ambitious vision — reimagine modern-day convenience, focused on making emerging makers more accessible to local communities."
GoodGood highlighted that "economic realities" like rising interest rates and inflation weren't factors when they first started out and have had a "dramatic impact" on their business.
"While we felt confident our business would be able to overcome many of these challenges, we were unable to secure the capital necessary to continue to bring our vision to life."
GoodGood's customers were "heartbroken" by the news, with many taking to the comment section to express their sadness.
"Heartbroken 😢💔 the st clair location was like a second home to me," commented one customer.
Another person urged the cafe to raise their prices in order to remain open, "NOOOOO. This is my fav coffee shop increase your prices, we would understand we’ll miss you!"