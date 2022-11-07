6 Toronto Cafes That Make A Mean Cup Of Coffee & Are Great To Study In According To A Local
Get your laptop out and bring the caffine on!
The best coffee shops in Toronto not only have a great latte but great spaces for getting some work done.
I've lived in Toronto for five years throughout my undergraduate degree and working remotely, so I've managed to scope out some hidden gems that make an excellent cup of joe and are perfect when I want to get work done outside of my tiny condo.
Now I'll admit I love Starbucks as much as the next person, but when it comes to studying in a cafe, you may be pressed to find a free seat.
So here are six local options for you to check out that I've returned to time and time again.
Page One Cafe
Price: 💸
Address: 106 Mutal Street, Unit 8, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go When I was a student in the east end, I would come here all the time and slurp back delicious chai tea lattes while hammering away on my assignments. This coffee shop is great because you can spend the day studying or working and transition straight to drinks with friends afterwards because, at night, they offer craft beer and cocktails.
Cafe23
Price:💸
Address: 728 Queen Street West, Toronto ON
Why You Need To Go: Cafe23 is my favourite cafe of all time. The free wifi is strong, and the cozy vibes are even stronger. This cafe is decorated to the nines with romantic dripping candles, lush plants and artsy prints, and through the back, you'll find one of Toronto's best-hidden rooftop patios.
I'd recommend trying their Carmel latte or Matcha, and you'll definitely want to pick up one of their bagels or butter tarts.
Dineen Coffee Co.
Price:💸
Address: Several locations in Toronto.
Why You Need To Go: Dineen is perfect when you need a caffeine hit and a great sandwich. The coffee shop has three locations in Toronto, and I personally favour their Yonge Street location. If you're looking for a spot to work over a light lunch, this is your best bet.
Balzac's
Brooke Houghton and Christina Scott at Balzac's.
Price:💸
Address: Several locations in Toronto.
Why You Should Check It Out: Balzac's are scattered around Toronto, with exceptional beverages and baked goods. A personal favourite of mine is their almond croissants.
I love heading to their location in Distillery District, where they have a super comfortable upstairs seating area. Although if you're looking for the comradery of focused people, you'll find a lot of students at their location on Bond Street.
Mast Coffee
Price:💸
Address: 68 Shuter Street, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Mast is a great little coffee shop with big windows and lots of light. So if you're looking for a quiet scene to enjoy a sunny day and get some work done, it's the perfect spot.
Strange Love Cafe
Price:💸
Address: Several locations in Toronto.
Why You Need To Go: This unique cafe actually has mushroom-infused coffee, which is not something you see every day. I tried it out and found the mood-enhancing impacts to be beneficial and tasty. Their location on University Street is quite spacious, and there's plenty of seating to get your work done.