This Small Town Near Toronto Has A 'Cake Museum' & You Can Actually Eat Dessert There
It serves colourful Asian-inspired treats.
You can enjoy coffee and Asian-inspired treats in a minimalist space that feels like an art museum in Ontario.
Blanc Cake Museum is both a mini museum and a café in the small town of Aurora, about an hour from Toronto. You'll find a number of unique desserts and sweet drinks to try at this spot.
You'll want your camera at the ready because the colourful desserts, modern vibe and art pieces make this Ontario café oh-so Instagrammable. It opened in 2022 and features cube-like seats where you can relax and enjoy a treat.
In addition to classic coffee drinks like cappuccinos, you'll also find fun options like a banana latte and plum lemon tea on the menu. You can call the shop to inquire about a custom cake or pop by to enjoy desserts like coconut pineapple mousse, yuzu puff or green grape jasmine cake.
Some desserts come with an information card so you can read about the ingredients and flavour profile. It'll rate things like sweetness and lightness.
The museum vibes continue in the gift shop area where you'll find a number of things for sale such as artsy mugs, candles and locally roasted coffee.
Blanc Cake Museum
Price: $4.25+ per drink
Cuisine: Dessert and coffee
Address: Main Entrance on Wellington St., 15243 Yonge St. Unit 3B, Aurora, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy unique desserts in a modern space that's like dining in a mini art museum.