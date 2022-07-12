These 25 Small Cities Were Named The Best In Canada & The Locations May Surprise You
They're the perfect places to live, work or even just visit!
If you're looking for a place to settle down or even just visit for a while, a new ranking of the top small cities in Canada has been released, and you may be surprised by some of the locations!
Global marketing firm Resonance Consultancy ranked the 25 best small cities (those with populations of less than 200,000 people) in the country based on several factors, like weather, safety and outdoor space, institutions and attractions, employment rate and income equality.
The results include cities from six provinces across the country. Victoria, B.C., came out as the best small city in Canada, ranking highly for its programming (the "arts, culture, entertainment and culinary scene in a city") and its parks and outdoor spaces.
Kelowna was ranked second-best thanks to factors like its beautiful parks — many "perched on the azure shores of Lake Okanagan" — shopping culture and nightlife, as well as its "(relative) post-pandemic affordability."
Rounding out the top three is Kingston, Ontario, which was recognized for its sights and landmarks, like the Fort Henry National Historic Site, parks (notably, its "easy access to the fabled Thousand Islands National Park right from downtown") and programming.
Following Kingston are Niagara Falls, Ontario, Waterloo, Ontario, North Vancouver, B.C., Burlington, Ontario, and Guelph, Ontario.
Fredericton, New Brunswick, was ranked as Canada's ninth-best small city. Described as a "walkable, colonial gem," the city scored highly for its high talent level, immigration rate and support for newcomers, as well as its institutions and attractions.
Lethbridge, Alberta, rounds out the top 10, ranked for its built and natural environment (including a high number of sunny days), its number of hospitals, and its proximity to attractions like Waterton Lakes National Park, Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump and Writing-on-Stone Provincial Park.
The 25 best small cities in Canada
- Victoria, B.C.
- Kelowna, B.C.
- Kingston, Ontario
- Niagara Falls, Ontario
- Waterloo, Ontario
- North Vancouver, B.C.
- Burlington, Ontario
- Guelph, Ontario
- Fredericton, New Brunswick
- Lethbridge, Alberta
- Milton, Ontario
- Lévis, Quebec
- St. John's, Newfoundland
- St. Albert, Alberta
- Moncton, New Brunswick
- Sherbrooke, Quebec
- Barrie, Ontario
- Kamloops, B.C.
- Trois-Rivières, Quebec
- Nanaimo, B.C.
- Thunder Bay, Ontario
- Airdrie, Alberta
- Saanich, B.C.
- Aurora, Ontario
- St. Catherines, Ontario