New Most Livable Cities In The World Ranking Is Out & Canada Has The Most Cities In The Top 10
Cities in Canada "dominate" the top of the ranking this year! 🇨🇦
A new ranking of the most livable cities in the world in 2022 has been released, and Canada has more cities in the top 10 than any other country!
The "Global Liveability Index 2022" released by the Economist Intelligence Unit looks at stability, health care, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure to rank 173 cities around the world.
"Western European and Canadian cities dominate the top of our rankings. Life is almost back to normal in these cities on account of high COVID-19 vaccination rates and the easing of restrictions," the index said.
After no Canadian cities made it into the top 10 last year, the country is moving on up and now three cities are in the top tier of the ranking!
Calgary is tied for third place (up from 18th in 2021), followed by Vancouver in fifth and Toronto taking eighth place.
Vienna, Austria, is ranked as the most livable city in the world for 2022.
The other locations in the top 10 are Copenhagen in Denmark, Zürich in Switzerland, Geneva in Switzerland, Frankfurt in Germany, Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Osaka in Japan and Melbourne in Australia.
Even though cities have gained spots in the ranking, including Calgary, Copenhagen and Zürich, the global average score in the index this year is still below pre-pandemic levels.
Not only is Calgary ranked as one of the world's most livable and the best in Canada, but it also was recently named one of the best Canadian cities for work-life balance in the world, along with Edmonton.
While Canada is home to three of the most livable cities in the world right now, the country has dropped down in other rankings for 2022, including the world's most peaceful countries and happiest countries.