World's Best Student Cities Were Ranked & Canada Has More Spots In The Top 20 Than Any Country
These are the best places to live while you get your degree! 📚🎓
A new ranking of the best student cities in the world has revealed that Canada has three places in the top 20 and that's more than any other country!
QS Quacquarelli Symonds released the QS Best Student Cities ranking for 2023 which gives a look into which places are the best for students based on factors like affordability, desirability and opinions of students.
Only cities with a population of at least 250,000 and at least two universities in the QS World University Rankings were studied for this ranking.
According to the ranking, Canada boasts three student cities in the top 20 and that's the most of any country. The U.S., Japan and Switzerland are runners-up with two each.
Despite that domination, all of the Canadian locations that are in the top 20 dropped spots in the new ranking for 2023.
Monreal is the highest-ranking Canadian city, coming in 14th place with a score of 88 out of 100. In the 2022 list, the city was tied for ninth, marking a considerable fall.
Then, Toronto is in 15th place which is down from 13th and Vancouver is in the 20th spot, down from 18th.
At the top of the best student cities ranking, for the fourth time in a row, is London, U.K.
That's followed by Munich and Seoul tied for second place, Zurich in fourth and Melbourne in fifth. Rounding out the top 10 are Berlin, Tokyo, Paris, Sydney and Edinburgh.
Recently, QS also put out a ranking of the best universities in the world and the University of Toronto was dethroned as the top post-secondary school in Canada.
Not only have Toronto and Vancouver now been named among the world's best student cities but they have also been ranked as some of the most livable cities in the world too!