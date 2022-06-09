New Best Universities In The World Ranking Includes Canadian Schools & U Of T Has Been Dethroned
Almost all of the Canadian schools dropped spots in the ranking! 😬
A new ranking of the best universities in the world includes Canadian schools but the University of Toronto has been dethroned as the best in this country!
QS Quacquarelli Symonds has released the QS World University Rankings for 2023 which features more than 1,400 post-secondary institutions across 100 locations around the world.
In the ranking for 2023, 20 out of the 31 Canadian universities that also made the cut last year have now dropped spots on the list, including the University of Toronto.
This has allowed McGill University to become "the new national leader" for Canada, ranking 31st in the world and first in the country.
The next Canadian school is the University of Toronto, which is tied for 34th now but was the top Canadian university in the 2022 ranking, coming in 26th back then.
After that, the University of B.C. ranks as the 47th best in the world.
The University of Alberta ranks in 110th place, Université de Montréal is tied for 116th, McMaster University is 152nd, the University of Waterloo is 154th and Western University is tied for 172nd.
More Canadian universities made the list for 2023 including the University of Ottawa, University of Calgary, Queen's University, Dalhousie University, Simon Fraser University, University of Victoria, Université Laval, York University, and University of Saskatchewan.
Concordia University, University of Guelph, Carleton University, University of Manitoba, University of New Brunswick, Memorial University of Newfoundland, Toronto Metropolitan University, Brock University and University of Regina made it as well.
If you're wondering which post-secondary schools topped the 2023 best universities in the world ranking, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology is in first place.
That's followed by theUniversity of Cambridge, Standford University, the University of Oxford and Harvard University.
Earlier in the year, QS also released a list of the best universities in the world by subject and it was revealed that Canada has a lot of top programs.
In fact, Canada ranked as the fifth country overall that has the most programs in the top 10 worldwide!