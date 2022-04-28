7 Free University Courses In Canada That You Can Take Online Right Now
You can learn about dinosaurs, psychology, video games and so much more! 📚
There are free university courses available in Canada that you can take right now if you want to expand your knowledge and learn something new.
So many post-secondary institutions in Canada offer free online courses that cover a wide variety of topics and you can even take them at your own pace.
You can find classes on fitness, dinosaurs, video games, human relationships and more!
The University of Toronto, McMaster University, the University of B.C., the University of Alberta and Queen's University are just some of the schools in Canada that have free online courses on massive open online course providers like Coursera and EdX.
With these free classes, you're able to read and view the course material but you won't get any of your assignments graded.
If you do want to get graded, and also want a certificate when you complete a course, you can pay for an upgrade but it's not required to take a class.
Here are seven free university courses offered by Canadian universities that you can try out online now and learn a little something!
Hacking Exercise for Health
School: McMaster University
Course Description: This course teaches about the science of cardio fitness and strength-building and then provides you with hacks to get fit, strong and healthy. It is designed to give you the tools you need to create time-efficient workouts that can be done anywhere including your home, a park or even your workplace.
Dino 101: Dinosaur Paleobiology
School: University of Alberta
Course Description: You can learn a comprehensive overview of non-avian dinosaurs with this course. It covers anatomy, eating, growth, environmental adaptations, origins, extinction and more.
Introduction to Psychology
School: University of Toronto
Course Description: With this course, the most interesting experiments within the field of psychology and their implications on understanding humans are highlighted. It explores the brain, human development and mental illness.
Enterprise Selling
School: Queen's University
Course Description: You can learn the essential concepts to help align marketing and sales strategies, find customers and conduct sales conversations with this course.
The Arts and Science of Relationships: Understanding Human Needs
School: University of Toronto
Course Description: This course teaches basic concepts that are relevant to every day relationships and advanced concepts for work in the fields of social work and health care.
Indigenous Canada
School: University of Alberta
Course Description: This course explores the different histories and contemporary perspectives of Indigenous peoples living in Canada. It also teaches about the experiences Indigenous peoples face today and covers fur trade, exchange relationships, land claims, political conflicts, activism, Indigenous life and art, and more!
Video Game Writing Essentials
School: University of B.C.
Course Description: With this course, you can learn the essentials needed for writing for video games including how games are developed, what game writers do, and the ways game stories differ from other types of stories.
