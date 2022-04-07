Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

canada universities

The Best Universities In The World Were Ranked By Subject & Canada Has So Many Top Programs

One Canadian university has more programs ranked in the top 50 than any school in the world!

​University of Toronto building. Right: Students on the University of Waterloo campus.

In a new ranking of the best universities in the world based on subjects, Canadian post-secondary schools did so well!

QS Quacquarelli Symonds, an international higher education think-tank, has released the latest edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject for 2022 about which areas of study are the best.

To get this ranking, a comparative analysis was done of the performance of 15,200 university programs that are taken across 51 academic disciplines by students at 1,543 universities in 88 locations across the world, including in Canada.

When it comes to the countries with the most top 10 programs, Canada ranks fifth overall with 19 programs that have ranked in the top 10!

For arts and humanities subjects, the top Canadian schools are the University of Toronto (tied for 16th), the University of B.C. (30th) and McGill University (tied for 37th).

The best post-secondary schools in Canada for engineering and technology programs are the University of Toronto which is tied for 34th in the world, the University of B.C. which is in 36th place and the University of Waterloo which is tied for 49th.

With life sciences and medicine, the University of Toronto is in 12th place, the University of B.C. is tied for 24th and McGill University is in 28th.

The last subject area that's included in the ranking is natural sciences and the University of Toronto is in 24th overall, the University of B.C. is in 26th and McGill University is in 63rd.

If you didn't notice, the University of Toronto is the top Canadian university in all broad areas of study with this ranking.

According to QS Quacquarelli Symonds, no university in the world has a larger number of top 50 placements than the University of Toronto which has 46!

The University of B.C. boasted on Instagram that the school is ranked in the top 40 across all of the broad subject areas in the new 2022 ranking!

Given that the University of Toronto, the University of B.C. and McGill University were the top three Canadian schools in all or most of the subject rankings, it might not come as a surprise that they are also high on the general ranking.

In the QS World University Rankings for 2022, those three schools were in the top 100 and named some of the best post-secondary schools around the globe.

