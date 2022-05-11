The Best University Cities In Canada Were Ranked & The Top Spot Isn't In Ontario Or BC
The ranking even includes how much a beer will set you back in each place! 🍺📚
It turns out that the best university cities in Canada for students during their studies and after graduation are spread out all over the country and the top spot isn't in Ontario or B.C.!
A recent ranking of the best university cities and towns in Canada by Preply, a global language learning marketplace that connects tutors and students, analyzed 94 post-secondary cities and towns across the country.
The ranking is based on three categories — wallet friendliness, social environment and economic opportunity — and takes into account factors like affordability, quality of life, income and even the cost of beer.
Coming out on top as the best university city in Canada is Regina, Saskatchewan!
The study found that one-bedroom apartment rents for $1,016.67 a month, a beer costs $6 and the average monthly salary is $3,734.86 in the provincial capital.
After Regina, the next best city in the country for students is Winnipeg, Manitoba, where a one-bedroom apartment rents for $1,042.38, beer costs $6 and the average monthly income is $3,767.98.
Coming in third place is London, Ontario, where rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,491.07, a beer costs $6 and the average monthly salary is $4,171.48.
After that is Prince George, B.C., where rent is $1,267.86, a beer will set you back $5.38 and the average monthly pay is $3,643.57.
Rounding out the top five is Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, which is near the Quebec-Ontario border. In the city, rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $766.67, a beer costs $5 and the average monthly income is $3,055.
Mississauga, Ontario, comes in sixth place overall, with rent setting you back $1,889.29, a beer costing $5 and an average monthly salary of $4,530.59.
Rounding out the top 10 are Abbotsford, B.C. (rent: $1,392.86, beer: $5, average salary: $2,894.14), Prince Albert, Saskatchewan (rent: $791.67, beer: $6, average salary: $1,799), Laval, Quebec (rent: $1,152.75, beer: $3, average salary: $2,441.67) and Brantford, Ontario (rent: $1,300, beer: $6, average salary: $1,911).
The ranking by Preply determined the worst university town in Canada to be Squamish, B.C., because it isn't affordable and doesn't offer a lot of opportunities post-graduation.
Plus, a beer costs $7.25 which is $1.25 more than Regina, the best university city in Canada.
If you're wondering how good the post-secondary schools in these cities and towns are, you can always check out rankings of the best universities and see if they made the cut!
A recent ranking of the best universities in the world based on subjects found that Canadian post-secondary schools are pretty great.
Also, Canada is the fifth-best country when it comes to having the most top-10-ranked programs!