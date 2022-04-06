This Best Universities In The World Ranking For 2022 Has 3 Canadian Schools In The Top 100
Bragging rights! 📚
A ranking of the best universities in the world for 2022 includes so many Canadian universities and three even made the top 100!
QS Quacquarelli Symonds, an international higher education think-tank, shared the QS World University Rankings for 2022 which lists what the top 1,029 post-secondary schools around the globe are this year.
When it comes to the top 100, the three Canadian universities that made it in are the University of Toronto, McGill University and the University of B.C.
In the full 2022 edition of the QS World University Rankings, the University of Toronto is the highest-ranking Canadian school in the world coming in 26th with an overall score of 85.3.
After that, McGill University is tied for 27th with a score of 84 and the University of B.C. is in 46th place with a score of 77.1.
The Université de Montréal is in the 111th spot, the University of Alberta is in 126th, McMaster University is in 140th and the University of Waterloo is tied for 149th.
Rounding out the 200s are the University of Ottawa, University of Calgary, Queen's University at Kingston, Dalhousie University and Simon Fraser University.
Some of the other Canadian universities that made the ranking are the University of Victoria, York University, Concordia University, the University of Guelph, the University of Manitoba, the University of New Brunswick, Ryerson University, Brock University and more.
QS previously released a ranking of universities in the world that are producing the "most employable graduates" with skills needed for modern workplaces in 2022 and 10 Canadian schools made the cut!
That includes the University of Toronto, the University of Waterloo and Western University.