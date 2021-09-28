The Best Student Cities In The World Were Ranked & A Bunch Of Canadian Spots Made The Cut
Rent, cost of living and the places where you can get food were all factors.
There are lots of places across the country with post-secondary schools and some are far better than others, according to a new ranking of the best student cities in the world.
Studee, a company that helps students find their perfect post-secondary school, released its Student Cities Index for 2021, which ranks cities based on rent, cost of living, price of a MacBook, internet speed, percentage of young people, number of high-ranking universities, places for food, safety and free speech.
Quebec City was the highest-ranking spot in Canada, taking fourth place because it scored well in almost all the categories, including the cheap cost of a MacBook, rent and safety. It also has two high-ranking universities.
In sixth place was Montreal, and Studee said the city's affordable rent, below-average cost of living and three high-ranking post-secondary schools make it a great place to be a student.
Vancouver took the 20th spot in this 100-city ranking, with an average rent of over $2,000, cost of living at $1,150 and two top universities. Just one spot below Vancouver was Toronto in 21st place, with average rent at almost $2,000, cost of living at more than $1,200 and three high-ranking universities.
The last Canadian city in the ranking was Ottawa in 22nd place. It has an average rent of just over $1,600, a cost of living at almost $1,200 and two high-ranking universities.
All of the Canadian cities that made the cut in the Student Cities Index for 2021 also scored highly in the free speech category.