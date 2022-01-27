These 9 Canadian Universities Have Been Named The Top Places To Work In The Country
The University of Toronto didn't get the top spot!
Apparently, Canadian universities aren't just good places to study but also the top places for people to work in Canada, according to a new ranking.
Forbes, in partnership with market research firm Statista, released its annual Canada's Best Employers list on January 25 that's based on a survey of more than 10,000 Canadians working for businesses across the country with at least 500 employees.
People were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family as well as to nominate organizations other than their own.
In the ranking's top 50, nine Canadian universities were included as some of the best places to work in the country.
The University of New Brunswick is the highest-ranking post-secondary institution on the list and the second-highest employer overall.
Michelle McNeil, executive director of the school's alumni office, told Forbes that the university has given them the ability to grow and develop both personally and professionally.
McNeil got a master's degree thanks to the university's free tuition perk!
After that, the University of Victoria is in seventh place and McMaster University is in 11th.
Queen's University is in the 14th spot followed by Laval University in 18th, Memorial University of Newfoundland in 19th and the University of Manitoba in 39th.
The last two universities in the top 50 are the University of B.C. in 41st place and the University of Toronto in 46th.
