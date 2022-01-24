Canada's Top Employers For Young Folks Were Ranked & These Big-Name Companies Made The List
Some are even hiring!
If you've been eyeing a career change in 2022, you might want to consider applying for a job at one of the top employers for young people in Canada this year.
According to Canada's annual Top 100 Employers project, the companies that made the list have the programs and supports that Gen Z needs to succeed, including co-op placements, internships and leadership development.
BC Hydro, Bell Canada, Canadian Tire Corporation Limited, CIBC, Loblaw Companies Limited, Metrolinx, PepsiCo Canada, Scotiabank and Pfizer Canada were among the big-name companies to make the list.
Several Government of Canada agencies were also included on the list, like Health Canada, Statistics Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency. In fact, so many federal agencies are actually hiring students across the country right now!
"Each employer is evaluated by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers in terms of the programs they have to attract and retain younger workers," explains the site.
Some of those things include help with tuition, as well as work-study programs.
Another factor that is assessed is mentorship and training programs, which refers to things like bonuses when an employee finishes courses or professional designations.
"This special designation recognizes the employers that offer the nation's best workplaces and programs for young people just starting their careers," the report explains. "The employers on this list are Canada's leaders in attracting and retaining younger employees to their organizations."
So if all of this sounds like a win to you, you'll want to get your CV ready! Several of the companies listed in the ranking are hiring right now and some pay serious bucks.
If you're looking for a job in another market entirely, a bunch of Canadian airlines are currently hiring, such as WestJet, Air Canada, and Jazz Aviation. Some of the jobs come with cool perks and in many cases, you don't even need a university degree!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.