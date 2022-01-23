5 Of The Best Employers For Young People In BC Are Hiring & Some Pay Up To $162K
Some of the best employers for young people in all of Canada are in B.C., and a few are even hiring right now.
14 B.C. employers made it on this year's list of Canada's Top Employers for Young People, and five of these have some job openings right now.
The employers were ranked based on things like benefits, opportunities and training. A lot of them offer competitive vacation time and bonuses, and some even subsidize courses outside of work.
All of these companies are hiring for multiple positions right now, so you can take your pick of jobs.
The best part? Some of these positions are offering some pretty high salaries. Plus, now you know it's a great place to work too — especially if you're in the Gen Z crowd.
University of British Columbia
Hiring: UBC is searching for people to fill a ton of roles. They're hiring a project coordinator, business analyst, finance manager, academic advisor and more.
Who Should Apply: It's worth checking out their website to see if you're a fit for any of the roles. Plus, the senior programmer analyst job pays up to $162,000 a year.
Telus Communications
Hiring: Telus is hiring all across B.C. right now for a bunch of different positions. They have openings for a project manager, UX designer, sales representative, executive assistant and others.
Who Should Apply: If you want to get into the telecommunications industry, this is a huge company with a lot of room to grow. Their Vancouver headquarters also has a rooftop garden.
Clio
Hiring: Clio is hiring a variety of roles, including a group project manager, sales account representative, software development manager and customer onboarding specialist.
Who Should Apply: If you want to get your foot in the door of software and tech, this is the company to do it at.
BC Public Service
Hiring: They are hiring everything from administrative assistants to policy analysts.
Who Should Apply: They offer a range of jobs in different industries, and they also have great benefits for some positions. The job opening for the natural resource officer supervisor is offering up to $83,000 a year.
The City Of Surrey
Hiring: If you are looking for a job as a systems analyst, engineer, groundskeeper, sports instructor or receptionist, apply to the city. They have roles open in a lot of different fields, so you're bound to find something that fits.
Who Should Apply: Government jobs in B.C. seem to be where it's at for young workers. Working for the government gives you a stable job, and you can move up easily.
