BC Public Service Is Hiring For A Ton Of Jobs Right Now & You Can Make Over $100K
There have some amazing benefits, too.
One of Canada's Top 100 Employers has over 500 open job postings right now — and some of them pay seriously well. BC Public Service is filling positions across multiple departments, including Citizens' Services, education, Ministry of Forests and more.
If you're thinking of changing up your career in 2023, a job with BC Public Service might be worth considering. They offer competitive salaries and stellar perks like three weeks' vacation to start, flexible work programs and pension plans.
Here are just a few of the jobs that you can apply for right now.
Customer Service Representative
Salary: $49,464.27 - $55,838.67 annually
Where: Nelson, BC
Who Should Apply: This full-time position doesn't require any post-secondary education, they're looking for someone with experience providing customer service, performing administrative tasks and resolving conflict.
Emergency Management Technician
Salary: $63,446.31 - $72,142.65 annually
Where: Surrey, Nelson, Prince George, Kamloops, Terrace and Victoria, BC
Who Should Apply: If you've got a degree or diploma in a related field — or a combination of training and experience — that's the main requirement for this position. As for what that "related experience" entails, BC Public Service is looking for folks with skills in developing procedures, financial administration, leading a team, dealing with natural hazards and assessing risk.
Manager, First Nations Relations
Salary: $80,800.00 - $114,400.02 annually
Where: Fort St John, BC
Who Should Apply: For this role, they're looking for candidates with experience in Indigenous relations, client service, strategic planning and stakeholder engagement. A combination of training and experience may be considered, but you must also have a valid Class 5 BC Driver's License in addition to a background in Indigenous relations.
Registry Clerk
Salary: $45,647.93 - $51,427.75 annually
Where: Richmond, BC
Who Should Apply: Working in a legal environment at the Court Services branch, the successful candidate should have at least one year of experience working in an office environment and 40 WPM keyboarding.
Wildlife Biologist
Salary: $69,185.43 - $78,814.47 annually
Where: Kamloops, BC
Who Should Apply: Calling all animal lovers — well, at least ones with a degree in biology. For this position, BC Public Services is looking to hire someone with experience in field-based biological sampling, monitoring natural resources and delivering wildlife species and habitat management strategies.