There Are So Many BC Government Jobs Hiring Right Now & You Don't Need A Degree

There are hundreds of openings across the province right now!

Fire truck in North Vancouver. Right: B.C. Parliament Building.

Government jobs are highly sought after for a reason — the pay is good and there's usually a greater sense of job security within unionized environments. Right now, there are numerous available BC government jobs that don't require a post-secondary degree.

BC Public Service, one of Canada's top employers, currently has just under 500 open job postings that come with competitive salaries and so many perks.

Here are a few of the jobs that you can apply to even if you don't have a post-secondary degree.

Fire Crew Supervisor

Salary: $58,319.24 - $66,096.20 annually

Where: Multiple locations in B.C.

Who Should Apply: Someone with a valid Class 5 driver's licence and a minimum of four seasons of forest fire-related experience and two seasons of Wildfire Crew Leader experience or equivalent. You'll also need a high-school diploma and a valid OFA Level 1 with Transportation Endorsement.

Apply Here

Social Worker Assistant

Salary: $53,673.52 - $60,707.45 annually

Where: Multiple locations in B.C.


Who Should Apply: In lieu of a Bachelor's degree in social work, BC Public Service will consider applicants with more than two years of experience working with children and youth in a directly related field.

Apply Here

Court Clerk

Salary: $27.09 - $30.58 hourly

Where: Port Alberni, B.C.

Who Should Apply: Though this full-time position doesn't require any post-secondary education, they're looking for someone with experience in an office environment and some sort of training in a legal field. You should also be able to type at least 40 words per minute.

Apply Here

Manager, Compensation

Salary: $69,600.00 - $98,399.97 annually

Where: Multiple locations in B.C.

Who Should Apply: In lieu of a degree, BC Public Service will consider applicants with more than five years of related leadership experience, plus a combination of related educational courses and training.

Preference will be given to candidates with experience working in a unionized environment as well as experience working with HR information systems.

Apply Here

Customer Service Representative

Salary: $49,464.27 - $55,838.67 annually

Where: Burns Lake, B.C.

Who Should Apply: If you're a grade 12 grad and have experience providing customer service, consider applying for this job with Service BC. They're looking for "a confident individual able to perform duties with a high degree of initiative, flexibility and efficiency."

Apply Here

Branch Operations Administrator

Salary: $49,464.27 - $55,838.67 annually

Where: Multiple locations in B.C.

Who Should Apply: Someone with a secondary school education and one year of experience providing administrative support in an office setting. If you have records management or government experience, that's a plus.

For this role, BC Public Service is actively seeking candidates who self-identify as Indigenous.

Apply Here

