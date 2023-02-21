There Are So Many BC Government Jobs Hiring Right Now & You Don't Need A Degree
There are hundreds of openings across the province right now!
Government jobs are highly sought after for a reason — the pay is good and there's usually a greater sense of job security within unionized environments. Right now, there are numerous available BC government jobs that don't require a post-secondary degree.
BC Public Service, one of Canada's top employers, currently has just under 500 open job postings that come with competitive salaries and so many perks.
Here are a few of the jobs that you can apply to even if you don't have a post-secondary degree.
Fire Crew Supervisor
Salary: $58,319.24 - $66,096.20 annually
Where: Multiple locations in B.C.
Who Should Apply: Someone with a valid Class 5 driver's licence and a minimum of four seasons of forest fire-related experience and two seasons of Wildfire Crew Leader experience or equivalent. You'll also need a high-school diploma and a valid OFA Level 1 with Transportation Endorsement.
Social Worker Assistant
Salary: $53,673.52 - $60,707.45 annually
Where: Multiple locations in B.C.
Who Should Apply: In lieu of a Bachelor's degree in social work, BC Public Service will consider applicants with more than two years of experience working with children and youth in a directly related field.
Court Clerk
Salary: $27.09 - $30.58 hourly
Where: Port Alberni, B.C.
Who Should Apply: Though this full-time position doesn't require any post-secondary education, they're looking for someone with experience in an office environment and some sort of training in a legal field. You should also be able to type at least 40 words per minute.
Manager, Compensation
Salary: $69,600.00 - $98,399.97 annually
Where: Multiple locations in B.C.
Who Should Apply: In lieu of a degree, BC Public Service will consider applicants with more than five years of related leadership experience, plus a combination of related educational courses and training.
Preference will be given to candidates with experience working in a unionized environment as well as experience working with HR information systems.
Customer Service Representative
Salary: $49,464.27 - $55,838.67 annually
Where: Burns Lake, B.C.
Who Should Apply: If you're a grade 12 grad and have experience providing customer service, consider applying for this job with Service BC. They're looking for "a confident individual able to perform duties with a high degree of initiative, flexibility and efficiency."
Branch Operations Administrator
Salary: $49,464.27 - $55,838.67 annually
Where: Multiple locations in B.C.
Who Should Apply: Someone with a secondary school education and one year of experience providing administrative support in an office setting. If you have records management or government experience, that's a plus.
For this role, BC Public Service is actively seeking candidates who self-identify as Indigenous.