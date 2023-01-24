6 BC Government Jobs Hiring Right Now & You Can Make Over $80K
Some don't require a degree!
If you're on the hunt for high-paying BC government jobs, then you are in luck!
The government is hiring BC public service jobs, and they are actually one of Canada's Top 100 employers. Some of the jobs pay a good salary too, and you could make over $80,000 if you land one of these gigs.
Dust off the resume and get to work on applying to one of these jobs for the government of B.C.
Office Administrator
Salary: $53,673.52 - $60,707.45
Who Should Apply: People who have a knack for managing operations and love administration. From the job posting, it looks like this role has its hand in everything from budgeting to recruitment. Plus, no post-secondary degree is required to land this gig. Secondary school graduation or an equivalent is necessary.
Youth Correctional Officer
Salary: $48,150.15 - $66,096.20
Who Should Apply: Someone who enjoys working with youth, and doesn't mind working evenings and weekends. This position works directly with youth in custody.
The BC Public Service is hiring six people to fill these positions in Prince George. A high school diploma and at least two years of experience working with youth, or a vulnerable adult population, are needed. Plus, you'll need a BC Class 5 driver's licence to get this job.
HR Specialist
Salary: $69,600.00 - $98,399.97
Who Should Apply: People who have experience in HR and a degree in Business Administration, Public Administration or a Diploma in Business Administration, Public Administration, or a related field. Someone in this position has to be an expert at conflict management, and ready to be placed at different locations throughout B.C. It's also a temporary role, so great for someone who just needs more experience on their resume.
Coordinator, Content Design
Salary: $49,464.27 - $55,838.67
Who Should Apply: Someone who has a knack for storytelling and communications. To thrive in this role you should love a fast-paced environment and be passionate about connecting people with ideas. You would be working with HealthLinkBC in providing British Columbians with health care information. A post-secondary degree is an asset, but not required.
Manager, WorkBC.ca Operations
Salary: $75,552.53 - $86,175.83
Who Should Apply: The Workforce Development and Skills Training Division is looking for someone to bring leadership skills and management experience to this position. Someone in the role will be working on the WorkBC website, handling projects and strategy for its development. In this role you would oversee a team, so you'll want to make sure you have the experience to do it confidently.
Project Analyst
Salary: $63,446.31 - $72,142.65
Who Should Apply: Someone in Victoria who has resource management expertise. This role is within the Hospital & Provincial Health Services Division, and would be managing a project, or possibly multiple projects. The job posting said that this division "leads the service transformation across the health sector, bringing together key mandated initiatives and specialized services."
There is a range of education requirements for this role, so make sure to review them before applying!